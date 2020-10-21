Top 5 entertainment apps for Android, iOS: Netflix, Hotstar and more

Image Source : PIXABAY Here's a list of the best entertainment apps available.

No doubt, the pandemic has increased the leisure time for everyone. During this time, our mobile devices grab out the most attention. Have you ever thought if it’s the smartphone or the apps that manage to steal your attention? How many apps do we download in a month on our smartphones? Honestly, most of us are not even aware of the number of apps we download.

According to the latest data from GSMA Intelligence, there are 5.15 billion unique mobile phone users in the world today. Moreover, smartphone use is growing at an annual rate of 8%, with an average of more than 1 million new smartphones coming into use every day. Why wouldn’t it be? These smartphones are home to millions of apps that play a major role in our daily lives. Through them, we manage our schedules, documentation, and payments. They provide us entertainment; let us connect with people from across the globe, thus changing the way we interact with the world.

So, while these smartphones are essentially clean slates, the apps we download are what give them their character and enable us to execute various tasks. Entertainment is the need of an hour since we are locked in our homes, hereby, we have collated five entertainment apps that you can use on your Android or iOS smartphones.

Khabri

Khabri is a digital audio platform providing content in the regional language. It is the first pureplay audio platform to discover, listen and create audio content in an Indian vernacular. Except for the All India Radio, where the news is broadcast at fixed times during the day, there are no audio-based platforms for Indian audiences on news and other updates in their local languages around the clock.

In order to give more choice to local listeners, Khabri’s editors curate important and useful content throughout the day for their liberal consumption. Khabri’s platform is designed to cover local as well as national and international content for the Indian masses in their own regional languages.

60 Seconds App

Another micro-video platform from the U.S that has entered the Indian market post the ban of TikTok. ’60 Seconds? App’ is an infotainment platform that aims to allow users to discover, record, and share one-minute videos or short-format videos.

To give bait to the influencers and digital content creators, the app has launched a talent hunt in India. It aims to identify India’s most talented short-video creators across singing, dancing, comedy, business, and fashion categories. Again, this would not only give content creators another platform to share their content, rebuild a fanbase, earn money but will also act as a symbiotic relationship for the app to cater to the huge demand for the short-video content.

Netflix

Netflix is a streaming service that comes with quite a collection of popular shows, greatest movies of all time and also, Netflix’s original shows. Search movies from titles and the collection are constantly expanding as new episodes are added as they get aired. It works on all the platforms so you can watch it on any of the devices. Start watching it on a device and resume watching on another. You get a one-month trial to explore the services. You can rate the shows and movies that you like or dislike, this, in turn, will help Netflix to suggest better titles for you.

Disney+ Hotstar

During the IPL season, one of the most popular apps is Disney+ Hotstar. People are using the app to watch live matches online. The app not only brings support for live streaming IPL but also allows users to stream other shows, movies and more. The application is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Paytm First Games

Paytm First Games is the ultimate online gaming destination from Paytm which makes sure your gaming experience is 100% safe and secure. Gamers can play from a huge collection of interactive and rewarding games in Paytm First Games. With over 300+ games like Rummy, fantasy sports, poker, Ludo, cash royale, quiz, action and racing games, it is entertaining for both, boys and girls. Paytm First Games has become India’s best gaming platform in a short time.

