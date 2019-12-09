Snapchat’s Cameo puts your face in short videos for funny Deepfakes

Snapchat Cameo for fun deepfake videos

Popular photo-sharing app Snapchat has been testing and applying various new features to use for us users to enjoy the experience. Another such feature is Snapchat Cameo, which tries to create interesting Deepfakes just for fun.

Snapchat Cameo

As suggested by TechCrunch, Snapchat is in the testing phase of the new Snapchat Cameo feature. The feature will edit an existing short video (mostly a GIF) and will put your face in it. This will lead to a Deepfake video but for fun chats on the app.

The feature will act as a replacement to Bitmojis available on the app. For those who don’t know, Bitmoji is a type of emoticon on Snapchat that is you in the form of an emoji. You can dress it up the way you look and acts as your virtual identity on Snapchat.

Snapchat Cameo was spotted by a Twitter user going by the name @Mtatsis. Upon being contacted by TechCrunch, Snapchat confirmed the presence of the feature. However. It is currently being tested in limited places.

@snapologie Cette fonctionnalité viens d'apparaître sur mon Snap ça s'appelle Caméos pic.twitter.com/F8bIrhbptb — Arthur 🎈 (@gartr268) December 6, 2019

While there is no word on its when exactly it will be available for everyone globally, Snapchat confirms the plan is in the pipeline.

The feature will work in an easy way; you will be required to take a selfie and click on the Bitmoji option (available within the app’s keyboard). Following this, you will have to select the existing short videos (you might get an option to create new in the future), insert your selfie, edit the face, and you are good to go.

Once you have created a Snapchat Cameo, you can send it across to your friends for funny and interesting conversations.

Snapchat Cameo is another attempt to make Snapchat a fun and unique place to interact with people. We hope Snapchat Cameo helps the app stand out and not pose any privacy issues, much like various Deepfake apps have done in the past.

