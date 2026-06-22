BEL vs IRN FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE score: Belgium look to register win of the tournament

New Delhi:

Belgium and Iran are all set to take on each other in yet another exciting clash at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The two sides meet at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, and both teams will be looking to put in their best performances. It is worth noting that Belgium will be coming into the clash on the back of a draw in their last game. The side will need to win the game if they are looking to stay in the race for the knockouts as another draw could mean trouble for the side.

On the other hand, Iran also drew their last game in the tournament. Both sides have one point to their names and they will be hoping to make it four tonight as they meet in Inglewood. It could be interesting to see how both sides fare in the clash.