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BEL vs IRN FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE score: Belgium look to register win of the tournament

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Updated:

The stage is set for yet another exciting clash in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Belgium will be taking on Iran at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood. The two sides will hope to put in their best performance with as they look to stay in the race for the knockouts.

Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku
Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Belgium and Iran are all set to take on each other in yet another exciting clash at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The two sides meet at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, and both teams will be looking to put in their best performances. It is worth noting that Belgium will be coming into the clash on the back of a draw in their last game. The side will need to win the game if they are looking to stay in the race for the knockouts as another draw could mean trouble for the side. 

On the other hand, Iran also drew their last game in the tournament. Both sides have one point to their names and they will be hoping to make it four tonight as they meet in Inglewood. It could be interesting to see how both sides fare in the clash.

 

 

 

Live updates :BEL vs IRN FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE score: Belgium look to register win of the tournament

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  • 12:57 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    OFFSIDE!

    The goal has been called off, the goal has been called offside here. The goal does not stand. 0-0 after 27 minutes.

  • 12:55 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    IRAN HAVE DONE IT!

    Iran has broken the deadlock! Courtois could not save this one. What a brilliant goal for the side. A brilliant free kick, practiced from the set piece. Iran lead 1-0 now.

  • 12:52 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    That was too close!

    Teiliemans took a brilliant shot at goal but the Iran keeper made a brilliant save at the near post. Deadlock is yet to be broken here.

  • 12:44 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Brilliant save!

    Thibaut Courtois has made a brilliant save here, Iran is looking quite dangerous here.

  • 12:40 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    10 minutes gone

    Brilliant game in the first 10 minutes so far, both Belgium and Iran are on the attack, pressing hard for the ball and staying in contention. 

  • 12:34 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Early yellow!

    Romelu Lukaku has been shown the yellow card in the 3rd minute. He was captured kneeing the goalkeeper in the face. Could not control his momentum and collided with the keeper heavily.

  • 12:30 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Kick off!

    Kevin de Bruyne kicks the game off for Belgium here. Iran coming in with the early heavy press.

  • 12:21 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Both sides looking for their first win!

    It is interesting to note that both Iran and Belgium drew their last matches. While Iran sits in second place in the table, Belgium is in third. The two sides are separated on goal difference, and they will look to register their first win tonight.

  • 12:20 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs

    Belgium playing XI: Courtois, Meunier, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper, Onana, Tielemans, De Bruyne, Trossard, Lukaku, De Ketelaere

    Iran playing XI: Beiranvand, Mohammadi, Nemati, Khalilzadeh, Rezaeian, Ghayedi, Mohebi, Ezatolahi, Yousefi, Taremi, Moghanlou

  • 12:19 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026! Tonight we have Belgium taking on Iran, the two sides meet at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, and both sides will be hoping for their first win of the season.

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