Goodbye WhatsApp! Hike Sticker Chat rated as Google Play Store's Best Apps of 2019

Hike Sticker Chat rated as the Best Essential Apps of 2019

Hike Sticker Chat or Hike Messenger app is chatting app aimed towards the millennials. The Made in India application brings a ton of features like sticker support, media sharing, huge groups and much more. With the recent Google Play Store awards, the Hike Sticker Chat app was also able to sneak in an award.

Google Play Store has rated Hike Sticker Chat app as one of the Best Apps of 2019 under the Best Everyday Essential Apps of 2019. This is the fourth edition of the Google Play Awards and it came out right after Apple announced the best apps on App Store. The company decided the winners on the basis of downloads, likes as well as the comments on the app.

Apart from the download numbers, the app selections were also done via votings by users. While there are different categories of applications, Hike Messenger made it even over popular apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. It is also worth noting that the app was made in India and it is being operated by a team in India itself.

