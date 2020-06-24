Should you uninstall these 52 red-flagged Chinese apps from your Android, iPhone?

Recently, the tensions between India and China grew by a larger margin. This was due to a number of factors. However, the major impact came-in after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred at the Galwan border. Now, the consumers are persuing towards using products and services that have been 'Made in India' and this is leading to a ban on popular Chinese apps in the country.
According to a recent report, the Indian Intelligence agencies advised the Centre to either ban the Chinese apps in India or recommend people to avoid their use. Here’s a complete list of the app that can be potentially banned from India:
- TikTok
- Vault-Hide
- Vigo Video
- Bigo Live
- ShareIt
- UC News
- UC Browser
- BeautyPlus
- Xender
- ClubFactory
- Helo
- LIKE
- Kwai
- ROMWE
- SHEIN
- NewsDog
- Photo Wonder
- APUS Browser
- VivaVideo- QU Video
- Perfect Corp
- CM Browser
- Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab
- Mi Community
- DU recorder
- YouCam Makeup
- Mi Store
- 360 Security
- DU Battery Saver
- DU Browser
- DU Cleaner
- DU Privacy
- Clean Master – Cheetah
- CacheClear DU apps studio
- Baidu Translate
- Baidu Map
- Wonder Camera
- ES File Explorer
- QQ International
- QQ Launcher
- QQ Security Centre
- QQ Player
- QQ Music
- QQ Mail
- QQ NewsFeed
- WeSync
- SelfieCity
- Clash of Kings
- Mail Master
- Mi Video call - Xiaomi
- Parallel Space
Later, the Government confirmed that there are no orders passed as to block these apps from being available to the Indian users. This means the apps will stay on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store until they do not break any of the terms and conditions set by Google and Apple.
Should you delete these apps?
If you have been planning to uninstall these apps, you might want to think twice. If these apps have been valuable to you in any manner, you can still keep them as the government is not putting a ban on them (at least as of now). However, if your personal morale does not allow you to use a Chinese app, you might feel free to get rid of them.