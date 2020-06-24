Should you uninstall these 52 red-flagged Chinese apps from your Android, iPhone?

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Remove China Apps got popular on the Google Play Store.

Recently, the tensions between India and China grew by a larger margin. This was due to a number of factors. However, the major impact came-in after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred at the Galwan border. Now, the consumers are persuing towards using products and services that have been 'Made in India' and this is leading to a ban on popular Chinese apps in the country.

According to a recent report, the Indian Intelligence agencies advised the Centre to either ban the Chinese apps in India or recommend people to avoid their use. Here’s a complete list of the app that can be potentially banned from India:

TikTok

Vault-Hide

Vigo Video

Bigo Live

Weibo

WeChat

ShareIt

UC News

UC Browser

BeautyPlus

Xender

ClubFactory

Helo

LIKE

Kwai

ROMWE

SHEIN

NewsDog

Photo Wonder

APUS Browser

VivaVideo- QU Video

Perfect Corp

CM Browser

Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab

Mi Community

DU recorder

YouCam Makeup

Mi Store

360 Security

DU Battery Saver

DU Browser

DU Cleaner

DU Privacy

Clean Master – Cheetah

CacheClear DU apps studio

Baidu Translate

Baidu Map

Wonder Camera

ES File Explorer

QQ International

QQ Launcher

QQ Security Centre

QQ Player

QQ Music

QQ Mail

QQ NewsFeed

WeSync

SelfieCity

Clash of Kings

Mail Master

Mi Video call - Xiaomi

Parallel Space

Later, the Government confirmed that there are no orders passed as to block these apps from being available to the Indian users. This means the apps will stay on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store until they do not break any of the terms and conditions set by Google and Apple.

Should you delete these apps?

If you have been planning to uninstall these apps, you might want to think twice. If these apps have been valuable to you in any manner, you can still keep them as the government is not putting a ban on them (at least as of now). However, if your personal morale does not allow you to use a Chinese app, you might feel free to get rid of them.

