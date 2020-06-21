No, the Government is not putting a ban on these Chinese apps on Android, iOS

Image Source : TWITTER / PIB FACT CHECK The government of India denies passing order to ban Chinese apps in India.

Lately, we have been seeing a lot of tensions between India and China. People have been moving towards boycotting the use of Chinese apps, products and services. While people have been doing this out of their own will, a recent report suggested Government is working on putting a ban on these Chinese apps.

The Government of India has made it clear that they are not indulging in the ban of any applications. This came right after a message claiming that the Ministry of Electronics & IT (Meity) had put restrictions on several "Chinese applications" in India got viral. It further suggests that the National Informatics Centre (NIC) that comes under the Meity, has asked Apple and Google to remove Chinese apps from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store respectively. In the alleged list, the apps like TikTok Vigo Video, ClubFactory, Shein, Clash of Kings, among others are listed.

Now, in an official tweet, the Indian government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has posted a fact-check on the message. The organization claims that the is fake and no such thing was issued by the NIC.

In the tweet, the official handle said, “Claim: A viral message of an order allegedly from NIC claims that @GoI_Meity has prohibited some apps from being made available on App Stores. #PIBFactCheck: The Order is #Fake. No such instruction has been given by @GoI_MeitY or NIC.”

Claim: A viral message of an order allegedly from NIC claims that @GoI_Meity has prohibited some apps from being made available on App Stores. #PIBFactCheck: The Order is #Fake. No such instruction has been given by @GoI_MeitY or NIC. pic.twitter.com/Dt7rMR7nIz — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 19, 2020

In case you are not familiar with this, a viral message was taking rounds on the internet. The message claimed that the NIC has issued an order, instructing the restriction of 14 apps developed by Chinese companies. According to the order, the apps were supposed to be restricted from at least the Indian versions of the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The list of apps spotted on the fake message, include LiveMe, Bigo Live, Vigo Video, Beauty Plus, CamScanner, Clash of Kings, Mobile Legends, TikTok, Club Factory, Shein, Romwe, AppLock, Vmate and Game of Sultan.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage