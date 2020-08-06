Moj app by ShareChat gets revamped with a new logo, UI: Know details

Image Source : MOJ Moj app logo change

Ever since TikTok has been banned in India, several Indian apps such as Mitron, Roposo, Chingari, and more have come forward as TikTok's Indian alternative for users to not get sad and continuing making short videos while promoting Indigenous products. One such app is Moj by ShareChat, which has now received a design overhaul. Read on to know more about the app.

Moj by ShareChat gets a new design

The Moj app has received a design overhaul, which has led to a new logo. The logo has gone from a yellow/black logo to a more colourful logo with tints of purple and pink. The app has also changed its branding on the Google Play Store and even its social media platforms. I even checked on my phone and the app's logo has now been changed. Although, the change is yet to reflect on the Play Store.

For those who don't know, Moj by ShareChat is an Indian short video-sharing app that allows users to interact with people, watch others' short videos, and even create your own. It includes content on various categories such as Dance, Comedy, Vlog, Food, Sports, DIY, Animals, and more. To create the videos, you can apply several filters, stickers, emojis, special effects, editing tools, and more.

One of its feature highlights on PlayStore indicates, “Moj app is a global short video creation platform, where everyone has a chance to gain popularity, billions of video views and quickly become the next internet sensation!”

Additionally, Moj App is available in Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Rajasthani, Haryanvi & Urdu languages. The app has more than 10 million installs on the Google Play Store and also has a test version for iOS users.

