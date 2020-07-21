Jio introduces JioMart app following the website launch: How to install, use on Android, iOS?

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA JioMart iOS app

Jio recently made its online grocery shopping website -- JioMart -- available for all, after being a pilot for some time. JioMart grocery-shopping platform competes against the likes of BigBasket, Grofers, Amazon Pantry, Swiggy, and even Zomato and is a needed one when one can hardly go out and shop in the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the platform is available for users as both Android and iOS apps. Read on to know more about it.

JioMart app: What is it?

The JioMart app has been introduced following the Reliance Jio AGM 2020. It is similar to the JioMart website that allows users to order groceries from a plethora of categories available such as fresh fruits, vegetables, staples, personal care, beverages, branded foods, snacks, home & kitchen and more. To recall, Jio even collaborated with Facebook's WhatsApp for users to order for groceries from the local Kirana stores.

The app claims to provide highest-quality products and provides users with a flat 5% discount on all items. It currently has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store. As for the App Store, it is among the top apps in the Shopping category, that too, just after being launched.

JioMart app: How to download, use on Android, iOS?

The JioMart app is available on both the Google Play Store and the App Store. It can be downloaded by following simple steps:

Head to Google Play Store or the App Store on your Android or iOS phone, respectively

Search for JioMart in the search section

When the app name pops up, select it and press 'Install' to get it

The JioMart is an easy-to-use app and requires a little work in order to get started with your grocery shopping. Here are the easy steps you need to follow:

Once downloaded, open the app on your Android or iOS device

Provide location and notification permissions

Enter your address or PIN code

The app has three options at the top (from left to right): a hamburger menu (includes options such as Home, Shop by category, Your Orders, Your Account, Customer Care, Sign In/Sign Up), the option to Sign In or Sign Up, and the Cart. Below these options, there is the search bar to look for specific items

Coming down a bit, there are the various categories, promo banners, and more such options as you scroll down

All you need to do is select the things you need to buy, add them to your cart, and checkout by paying via the desired payment options (Net Banking, Credit/Debit Cards, Sodexo for food products, ROne loyalty points and Cash on Delivery). But before this, don't forget to sign in or sign up

