How to transfer photos from Facebook to Google Photos: Simple steps to follow

Image Source : FACEBOOK How to transfer Facebook photos to Google Photos?

Facebook recently introduced the ability for users to transfer all photos on the social media platform to popular photo storage and sharing tool by Google -- Google Photos. Now, the ability is available for all users across the globe, making it simpler for people to export all the media on Facebook to Google Photos and store media there. As a reminder, if users had to transfer Facebook media to Google Photos, they had to do it manually.

The new ability eases out the process and is soon expected to support more cloud storage platforms so that users can save their Facebook photos and videos on the cloud storage of there choice without any hassle. Read on to know how you can do so.

How to export Facebook photos to Google Photos?

You are required to follow these easy steps to go about. One thing worth noting is that the ability is currently for Facebook's web version and not the Android or iOS app:

Head to Facebook.com and log in to the Facebook account with your credentials

Tap on the menu icon present in the top right corner next to the other options in the top

From there, select the Settings option

Once you are in the Settings section, select the Your Facebook Information in the left

Now, select the 'Transfer a copy of your photos or videos' option

Following, this you need to enter your Facebook password once asked to

Select on the Destination option and then select Google Photos

Now, choose to transfer either photos or videos, or both

Tap on the Next option and log in to your Google Photos

Provide Facebook permission to transfer media to Google Photos and tap on 'Confirm Transfer' to start the transfer

Once the desired media is transferred to Google Photos, you will receive an email from Facebook updating you about the conception of the process.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage