Trump shares meme mocking Meloni, says he needs 'restraining order' amid growing feud

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has taken his public spat with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a step further by sharing a meme on social media that suggested she was obsessed with him. Posting on Truth Social, Trump shared an edited photograph showing Meloni smiling and looking up at him, alongside the caption: "Restraining order needed." The post appeared to mock the Italian leader ahead of a key NATO summit where both are expected to meet.

The meme was among a series of posts by Trump on Sunday, which also included an altered image of former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

(Image Source : TRUTH SOCIAL)US President posts edited image targeting Italian PM

Trump's latest swipe comes just days before NATO leaders are scheduled to gather in Turkey, where he and Meloni are expected to attend high-level discussions with other alliance members. The social media post adds to the growing tension between the two leaders, whose relationship has soured in recent weeks despite once sharing similar conservative political positions.

How the feud began

The row began after Trump claimed that Meloni repeatedly asked him for a photograph during the recent G7 summit and suggested she had been eager to be seen with him. He also criticised European leaders, saying they had "got everything wrong" on immigration and energy, warning that Europe would continue to decline unless those issues were addressed.

Meloni firmly rejected Trump's claims, calling his version of events "completely fabricated."

"Italy and I never beg," she said.

The Italian Prime Minister also stressed that maintaining strong ties with the United States did not mean giving up Italy's independent position.

Italy pushes back

Trump's remarks drew a sharp response from Italy. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled a planned visit to Washington following the controversy. Meloni later said she believed in a united West but added that strong partnerships should also be based on honesty and mutual respect.

Her remarks signalled that while Italy values its alliance with the US, it would not shy away from disagreeing with Washington when necessary.

Iran differences deepen divide

The latest exchange comes amid reports that ties between Trump and Meloni have weakened over Italy's reluctance to fully back US efforts against Iran.

With both leaders set to come face-to-face at the upcoming NATO summit, Trump's latest social media post is likely to keep the spotlight on their increasingly public political feud.

Also Read: Trump repeats claim Meloni asked 'over and over' for a picture with him at G7: 'She wants to be friends again'