Follow us on How to send WhatsApp message without saving contact.

WhatsApp is arguably one of the most popular messaging platforms worldwide. The Facebook-owned app has a number of features and is now more than just a messaging platform. One thing that people often search for is the ability to directly message people whose numbers aren't saved on their smartphones.

Currently, if we have to send a WhatsApp message to a phone number we don't have on our smartphones, we are required to save the contact first and then start sending WhatsApp messages to that particular person. Nonetheless, we have a workaround to save you the hassle of saving numbers you probably don't want and still connect with them on WhatsApp. Therefore, here's how to send WhatsApp messages to people without saving their numbers:

How to send WhatsApp messages to unsaved numbers on Android, iOS?

You are required to follow a couple of steps to start sending WhatsApp messages to numbers you don't want to save in your contact list:

Before starting, you need to ensure the number you want to send a WhatsApp message to is registered on WhatsApp

Once that is done, you need to create a WhatsApp link to start sending messages to an unsaved number

To create a WhatsApp link, you need to head to the " https://wa.me/phonenumber" via any browser on your Android or iOS smartphone

Now, you have to replace the latter part of the URL with the phone number you want to send a WhatsApp message along with the country code. For example, if the number '9119876543210,' you need to enter the URL "https://wa.me/9119876543210"

Once you go to the website, you will find a big green message icon

Upon clicking the icon, you will be taken to the WhatsApp window with that particular phone number in your WhatsApp app and you can start conversing with the person without the need to save the digits

There is another hack to send WhatsApp messages to unsaved numbers but it works for Android smartphones, that too, the ones with stock or pure Android. All users need to do is enter the phone number in the phone app's keypad > long-press the 10-digit number to get various options > select the three-dotted menu to select WhatsApp as the messaging app option > Once selected, you will be directed to WhatsApp to start chatting.

Alternatively, users can also use the 'Click to Chat' app on Android, which gets the same thing done quite easily.

Latest technology reviews, news and more