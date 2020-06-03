How to change Twitter handle name on Android, iOS if the existing name bores you? Easy steps

Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter on Android, iOS

Micro-blogging site Twitter is one of the most-used social media platform for users to express their thoughts, keep up with the trends, and even make connections. Be it for personal or professional use, it's best to keep your Twitter profile organised and well-presented to attract more followers and provide it with a way to reach more people. This also includes the Twitter handle name you have and if it's shady or funny in a weird way, your Twitter account won't really make an impression.

Therefore, if you have a name you wouldn't really want to keep and are aiming to change it right away, we are here to help and provide you with simple steps as to how you can do so. Keep on reading to know how you can change your Twitter name with ease and finally change it to a better one:

How to change the Twitter name on Android, iOS?

Go to the Twitter app on your Android or iOS smartphone

Tap on your profile picture situated in the top left corner

A menu will appear. Select the Settings and Privacy option in the list

Click on the Account option, which appears first among the various options listed

Select the Username option

Now, enter the username of your choice and if it's available for use, the name will turn green and you will be able to set it

Additionally, Twitter provides you with a name suggestion. So, you can choose from the suggestions as well

You can change your Twitter handle name via Twitter for web too. Just head to Twitter.com>log in with your credentials>tap on the More option>select Settings and Privacy option>tap on the Username option under the Account option>enter the new name and if it isn't taken, you will get it.

