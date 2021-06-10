Image Source : PIXABAY Emerging content platforms helping people earn at home: Here’s how

COVID-19 pandemic has forced many of us to lock ourselves inside our homes. The pandemic has affected many and people are left out of work. Thanks to the era of the internet, we are now able to make money online. However, many websites suggest ways that are not legit or do not help people make actual mony. So, here’s a list of some emerging content platforms that are actually helping users make money.

ACX Audiobook

Audiobooks acceptance have picked up significantly especially for people who live in cramped spaces and can't afford to store physical titles. The only space audiobooks take is on the device they get stored on, making them extremely easy to move and keep. One doesn’t need to hold the book in their hands, which opens the door to multitasking.

For those who are avid readers and have fluency in English, this app is for you. Amazon’s ACX is one of the largest and most user-friendly Audiobook Production platforms with a dynamic online audiobook rights marketplace, and sales system that directly connects authors and other book rights holders with actors, studios and audio publishers.

The app allows open and flexible production of audiobooks with a marketplace brings all the players together in a seamless manner. Audiobook producers can make around $400 per hour through this app just by reading a book. All you need is a good mic and passion for reading. ACX audiobooks are distributed through Audible, Amazon, and iTunes—proven industry leaders.

Trell

Trell makes it through social commerce where the interest or passion-based community of content creators and has been alluring many users with its seamless interface for users to create and edit videos creatively using their extensive list of effects and filters. With over 45 million monthly active users, the app has a vivid list of genres where one can find reviews, experiences, and recommendations about various products.

It started as an experience sharing and discovering Instagram handle but later emerged as an e-commerce platform for buying and selling products.

The platform encourages users, especially influencers, to make short videos (4-5 minutes) of themselves using the product and give their opinions about it. Available in 8 Indian languages, the app helps creators getting rewarded through coins which they get basis their video content. These collected coins can be later used to get discount codes, coupons, free trips etc.

Bolo-Live by Bolo Indya

Bolo Live by Bolo Indya is emerging as creators’ favourite live streaming proposition because of its exciting features. Bolo Live comes with an easy to use interface. It also comes integrated with real-time gamification, where creators can be rewarded by their follower base basis the content quality, density as well as engagement which can be redeemed in cash on the Bolo Indya platform.

It helps content creators not just become famous but also earn an income. The live streaming feature also allows fans to connect with their favourite creator through the video calling option



The most popular emerging categories for Bolo Live currently include Entertainment, Fitness, Comedy, Fashion & Lifestyle language learning etc.