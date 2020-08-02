Happy Rakhi 2020: How to send Raksha Bandhan sticker wishes on JioChat for Android, iOS

Image Source : INDIA TV JioChat now has Rakhi Stickers.

Happy Rakhi Stickers on JioChat: Reliance Jio recently announced the launch of its own cross-platform messaging application, JioChat. With the availability of both Android and iOS versions, the app aims to take over WhatsApp and other messaging apps. Now, as the occasion of Raksha Bandhan is nearing, the exchange of messages is expected to rise.

Just like WhatsApp, JioChat also supports sending and receiving of stickers. These stickers make wishing more fun in oppose to sending images, videos or text based content. Apart from Rakhi stickers, the user can choose to send any type of available stickers using the JioChat app.

Here’s how you can send Raksha Bandhan Stickers on JioChat

Open JioChat app on your Android or iOS smartphone. Tap on the three-dot icon on the top right corner and head over to the ‘More’ section. Now, tap on the ‘Sticker Store’ option to explore the stickers offering by the company. Here, look for ‘Happy Rakhi’ sticker pack. As the festival is close, the option should be available on the top. Select the sticker pack and hit the ‘Download’ option.

Once downloaded, head over to the person’s chat whom you would like to send the freshly installed stickers. Tap on the emoji icon and then select ‘Stickers’ option. Select the Rakhi Sticker Pack option from the bottom bar. Tap on any sticker to send it directly.

In case you want to delete the sticker pack to free up some storage on your phone, just head back to the Sticker Store on the JioChat app. Choose the MyStickers option on the top right corner. Click on the Bin icon to delete the stickers.

