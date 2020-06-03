How to delete multiple Facebook posts on Android, iOS smartphones?

Image Source : FACEBOOK Facebook Manage Activity feature for Android, iOS

Facebook keeps on adding various features for its users so that the user experience is enhanced. Following the same, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media platform has introduced a new ability for you to easily delete multiple posts from the platform, especially the ones that you don't want to display anymore. Read on to know more about the new feature and how you can use it.

How to delete posts on Facebook in bulk?

The ability not only provides you with an option to easily delete posts you don't want but also puts all the photos or videos you have ever posted in one place. This way, you get to know when you uploaded a particular post and then decide what to do with it. You can filter the posts by date and people. Additionally, if you don't wish to delete the posts but hide them too, you can archive them, much like it can be done on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. Here's how you can find, delete or archive Facebook posts in bulk:

Head to the Facebook app on your Android or iOS device

Go to your Profile by selecting your DP from the Menu

Once you are in your Profile section, select the Activity Log option. If that isn't available on the Profile, select the three-dotted option next to the Add Story option

Now, click on the Activity Log option

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Facebook Manage Activity feature

From there, select the Manage Activity option available on the top of the page

Now, tap on the Your Posts option that will pop up on the screen

Your posts will appear and you can filter them out based on categories, date, and people

You can go through all the posts you have uploaded and either select them individually to delete or archive them or select them in bulk to do so

In addition to this, you can view, edit the privacy, and hide from timeline separate posts by tapping on the three-dotted option next to them. One thing with noting is that Facebook posts you are tagged in, albums, shared albums, or Facebook Stories won't appear in the section.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage