These are 104 Android apps you should not install from Google Play Store

Here is a list of 104 Android apps you should not install from Google Play Store. If you have, uninstall them now.

New Delhi Published on: December 24, 2019 14:27 IST
Android apps that shouldn't be installed

While year-ender lists mostly include the apps you should definitely install and try out, we have a new list of Android apps you should NOT download. According to a security research firm White Ops, there are 104 apps on the Google Play Store that shouldn’t be in your Android smartphones.

The Android apps bring along security concerns and you should not have them. If at all you have these apps, uninstall right away. Here are the 104 apps you shouldn’t go for:

104 Android apps you shouldn’t download

It is suggested that the apps have more than 4.6 million installs and bring along malware and fraud ads. The apps use a common code package called ‘Soraka.’

The malicious apps use a framework called AppsFlyer that helps in avoiding detection and will only display ads if the apps are downloaded via promotion.

Here are the app packages of the 104 Android you shouldn’t install:

  1. com.cute.love.test.android
  2. com.daily.wonderfull.moment
  3. com.dailycostmaster.android
  4. com.dangerous.writing.note
  5. com.data.securite.data
  6. com.days.daysmatter365.android
  7. com.days.remind.calendar
  8. com.detector.noise.tool
  9. com.dodge.emoji.game
  10. com.dog.bark.picture.puzzle
  11. com.drink.water.remind.you
  12. com.ezzz.fan.sleep.noise
  13. com.fake.call.girlfriend.prank2019
  14. com.fakecaller.android
  15. com.fake.caller.plus
  16. com.false.location
  17. com.fancy.lovetest.android
  18. com.fast.code.scanner.nmd
  19. com.filemanagerkilopro.android
  20. com.filemanagerupro.android
  21. com.filemanageryo.android
  22. com.filemanagerzeropro.android
  23. com.find.difference.detective.little
  24. com.find.you.lover.test
  25. com.frame.easy.phone
  26. com.frank.video.call.lite
  27. com.free.code.scanner.nmd
  28. com.free.lucky.prediction.test
  29. com.funny.lie.truth.detector
  30. com.funny.word.game.english
  31. com.game.color.hunter
  32. com.ice.survival.berg
  33. com.idays.dayscounter.android
  34. com.important.days.matter
  35. com.instanomo.android
  36. com.isleep.cycleclock.android
  37. com.led.color.light.rolling
  38. com.lite.fake.gps.location
  39. com.lovetest.plus.android
  40. com.love.yourself.women
  41. com.lucky.charm.text
  42. com.lucky.destiny.teller
  43. com.magnifying.glass.tool
  44. com.math.braingame.puzzle.riddle
  45. com.math.iq.puzzle.riddle.braingame
  46. com.math.puzzles.riddle.braingame
  47. com.multiple.scanner.plus.nmd
  48. com.my.big.days.counter
  49. com.my.constellation.love.work
  50. com.my.pocker.mobile.mirror
  51. com.nanny.tool.data
  52. com.nice.mobile.mirror.hd
  53. com.nomophotoeditor.android
  54. com.non.stop.writing
  55. com.phone.lite.frame
  56. com.phone.mirror.pro
  57. com.pocker.pro.mobile.mirror
  58. com.prank.call.fake.ring
  59. com.phonecallmaker.android
  60. com.pro.test.noise
  61. com.puzzle.cute.dog.android
  62. com.scan.code.tool
  63. com.simple.days.counter
  64. com.sleep.comfortable.sounds
  65. com.sleep.in.rain
  66. com.sleepassistantool.android
  67. com.sleeptimer.android
  68. com.smart.scanner.master.nmd
  69. com.test.find.your.love
  70. com.test.fortune.tester
  71. com.test.lover.match
  72. com.tiny.scanner.tool.nmd
  73. com.wmmaster.android
  74. com.word.fun.level.english
  75. good.lucky.is.coming.hh
  76. mobi.clock.android
  77. my.lucky.goddness.today.test
  78. newest.android.fake.location.changer
  79. nmd.andriod.better.calculator.plus
  80. nmd.andriod.mobile.calculator.master
  81. nmd.android.best.fortune.explorer
  82. nmd.android.better.fortune.signs
  83. nmd.android.clam.white.noise
  84. nmd.android.fake.incoming.call
  85. nmd.android.good.luck.everyday
  86. nmd.android.location.faker.master
  87. nmd.android.multiple.fortune.test
  88. nmd.android.scanner.master.plus
  89. nmd.android.test.what.suitable
  90. photo.editor.pro.magic
  91. pic.art.photo.studio.picture
  92. relax.ezzz.sleep.cradle
  93. super.lucky.magican.newest
  94. test.you.romantic.quize
  95. well.sleep.guard.relax
  96. your.best.lucky.master.test.new
  97. com.ssdk.test
  98. bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep
  99. com.frank.video.call.lite.pro.prank
  100. com.personal.fortune.text
  101. com.daily.best.suit.you
  102. com.false.call.trick
  103. magicball.funnyapp.useful.crystal
  104. yourdestinypredict.yourlifetest.amazingma gic

