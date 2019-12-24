These are 104 Android apps you should not install from Google Play Store

Image Source : PIXABAY Android apps that shouldn't be installed

While year-ender lists mostly include the apps you should definitely install and try out, we have a new list of Android apps you should NOT download. According to a security research firm White Ops, there are 104 apps on the Google Play Store that shouldn’t be in your Android smartphones.

The Android apps bring along security concerns and you should not have them. If at all you have these apps, uninstall right away. Here are the 104 apps you shouldn’t go for:

104 Android apps you shouldn’t download

It is suggested that the apps have more than 4.6 million installs and bring along malware and fraud ads. The apps use a common code package called ‘Soraka.’

The malicious apps use a framework called AppsFlyer that helps in avoiding detection and will only display ads if the apps are downloaded via promotion.

Here are the app packages of the 104 Android you shouldn’t install:

com.cute.love.test.android com.daily.wonderfull.moment com.dailycostmaster.android com.dangerous.writing.note com.data.securite.data com.days.daysmatter365.android com.days.remind.calendar com.detector.noise.tool com.dodge.emoji.game com.dog.bark.picture.puzzle com.drink.water.remind.you com.ezzz.fan.sleep.noise com.fake.call.girlfriend.prank2019 com.fakecaller.android com.fake.caller.plus com.false.location com.fancy.lovetest.android com.fast.code.scanner.nmd com.filemanagerkilopro.android com.filemanagerupro.android com.filemanageryo.android com.filemanagerzeropro.android com.find.difference.detective.little com.find.you.lover.test com.frame.easy.phone com.frank.video.call.lite com.free.code.scanner.nmd com.free.lucky.prediction.test com.funny.lie.truth.detector com.funny.word.game.english com.game.color.hunter com.ice.survival.berg com.idays.dayscounter.android com.important.days.matter com.instanomo.android com.isleep.cycleclock.android com.led.color.light.rolling com.lite.fake.gps.location com.lovetest.plus.android com.love.yourself.women com.lucky.charm.text com.lucky.destiny.teller com.magnifying.glass.tool com.math.braingame.puzzle.riddle com.math.iq.puzzle.riddle.braingame com.math.puzzles.riddle.braingame com.multiple.scanner.plus.nmd com.my.big.days.counter com.my.constellation.love.work com.my.pocker.mobile.mirror com.nanny.tool.data com.nice.mobile.mirror.hd com.nomophotoeditor.android com.non.stop.writing com.phone.lite.frame com.phone.mirror.pro com.pocker.pro.mobile.mirror com.prank.call.fake.ring com.phonecallmaker.android com.pro.test.noise com.puzzle.cute.dog.android com.scan.code.tool com.simple.days.counter com.sleep.comfortable.sounds com.sleep.in.rain com.sleepassistantool.android com.sleeptimer.android com.smart.scanner.master.nmd com.test.find.your.love com.test.fortune.tester com.test.lover.match com.tiny.scanner.tool.nmd com.wmmaster.android com.word.fun.level.english good.lucky.is.coming.hh mobi.clock.android my.lucky.goddness.today.test newest.android.fake.location.changer nmd.andriod.better.calculator.plus nmd.andriod.mobile.calculator.master nmd.android.best.fortune.explorer nmd.android.better.fortune.signs nmd.android.clam.white.noise nmd.android.fake.incoming.call nmd.android.good.luck.everyday nmd.android.location.faker.master nmd.android.multiple.fortune.test nmd.android.scanner.master.plus nmd.android.test.what.suitable photo.editor.pro.magic pic.art.photo.studio.picture relax.ezzz.sleep.cradle super.lucky.magican.newest test.you.romantic.quize well.sleep.guard.relax your.best.lucky.master.test.new com.ssdk.test bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep com.frank.video.call.lite.pro.prank com.personal.fortune.text com.daily.best.suit.you com.false.call.trick magicball.funnyapp.useful.crystal yourdestinypredict.yourlifetest.amazingma gic

