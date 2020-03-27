Quarantine time boring you? Use these Android, iOS apps during social distancing to cheer up

Use these apps during Coronavirus lockdown

Ever since the Coronavirus lockdown has been announced in most of the countries (India being one of them), it gets obvious that everything about the quarantine is boring and plain. While many of us have the opportunity to work from home, sitting at home and not going outside at all is something we will eventually hate. A lot of tasks fall short in providing the comfort and fun we need.

To save you from the boredom that will slowly fall in, here are some of the Android and iOS apps you can download and use to keep yourself entertained during self-isolation and not feel completely isolated.

Android, iOS apps to get during Coronavirus quarantine

Zoom, Google Duo

The Zoom app is meant for video calling specifically for business purposes. However, the app is being used more than ever amid Coronavirus outbreak and it’s safe to say it can be used well for group video calling as well as voice calling. One thing worth noting about Zoom is that it can allow for up to 100 people during a video call, that too, with the clarity you need. This way you can stay connected with your loved ones and not feel bored when all you need to do is talk and meet people.

You can also use another popular video calling app -- Google Duo -- to stay in touch with your friends, family, extended family, and more. Google Duo allows for up to 8 maximum people on a single video call but has a more personal touch to it. One exciting feature about Google Duo is that you can send people customised messages with effects if they are unable to take your calls.

As a reminder, you can also use WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and even FaceTime to make video calls as per your wish.

Availability: Android, iOS, Web

Houseparty

Houseparty is an engaging social media app that allows you to do a lot under one roof. It is primarily a video conferencing app but lets you play games and connect with friends and even friends of friends so that staying home doesn’t feel like it and you feel like a real house party is taking place at your home (that too in pyjamas you are wearing!) Much like Zoom, Houseparty has also started gaining traction amidst the Coronavirus lockdown and this app is worth a try.

Availability: Android, iOS, Web

Netflix, Amazon Prime

One thing that can never leave us is the video streaming service/services we have and Coronavirus quarantine has proved their worthiness to us. While we can’t go to the movies and watch the new ones anymore, several over the top services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and a lot more, have come to our rescue with a plethora of online content to watch. The OTT services usage is arguably touching the sky and prove to be the most convenient time pass of now. Since the usage is surging, the OTT services have decided to reduce the video streaming quality, but for good.

If you want to know more about them, you can read this article.

Availability: Android, iOS, Web

Google Fit, Runtastic

Staying at home and not going out calls for some workout regime we need to follow to avoid the extra kilos by sitting home. If going to the gym or for a walk to the garden is not an option right now, downloading fitness apps is. There are loads of fitness/workout apps you can go for on both the Google Play Store and the App Store according to your liking. Among them, the most popular ones are Google Fit and Runtastic.

Google Fit works in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and tracks users’ exercises and workout activities. It also lets you set goals and even get tips to remain fit. Runtastic is an app by Adidas and helps you track your activities and goals. You can also get coaching and tips for guidance and challenge yourself to attain your goal. Additionally, you can create groups and exercise with your friends.

Availability, Android, iOS, Web

Netflix Party

While this is not an app, it is one handy online tool you would like these days. Netflix Party is a Chrome extension that allows you to binge-watch on the video streaming platform with your friends when your friends aren’t with you. All you need to do is head to the Netflix Party website and click on the Install Netflix Party option to get its Chrome extension. Once downloaded, go to Netflix, select the show or movie you want to watch on Netflix, create a party, and then finally, join a Netflix Party.

Availability: Web

Words with Friends 2, Word Collect

Another genre that can provide you with some entertainment, as well as learnings, is the word game. You can go for the various word game apps and this way, pass your time while getting to improve your vocabulary.

Among the several word game apps, Words with Friends 2 by Zynga is a good option to go for. It is a crossword that you can play with other people and even friends and this way you won’t feel bored at home. Plus the challenges you get always force you to go for more. Word Collect is a word-making game with several levels to pass. You get letters and need to form every possible word out of the given letters. The game is an easy one and only improves your word knowledge with each level you attain.

Availability: Android, iOS

YouTube Music, Gaana

Who doesn't like to listen to music! And the various music streaming apps are just the needed ones right now. Be it while you are doing the household chores or trying to work from home, music always helps.

You can go for the various popular ones such as YouTube Music, Gaana, Saavn, Wync Music, and even Apple Music. While YouTube Music and Apple Music aren’t free, they offer a wide range of music options and the real-time lyrics too. Additionally, you get free one month and three months of subscription on YouTube Music and Apple Music, respectively. As for Gaana, Saavn, and Wync Music, you get various music genres too and you choose whichever one suits you the best.

Availability: Android, iOS

I hope the above-mentioned apps help you make your way through the tough yet needed Coronavirus quarantine time. As a reminder, the apps mentioned above are not endorsements but just examples of the various types of apps/tools you can have to pass your time during the lockdown. If you have any other suggestions, feel free to comment below and let us know.

