Best OTT apps to binge-watch content during COVID-19 lockdown: Netflix, Airtel Xstream and more

Here's a list of OTT apps available in India.

A third of the world’s population is now living in lockdown with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, struggling to pass time at home. If you are done house partying, scrolling social media platforms, sipping the much in trend Dalgona coffee and mastered all possible recipes, here is a roundup of best video OTT apps available on Android, iOS and web. So, get ready for some exciting, gripping and mind-boggling entertainment shows, curled up in your blanket with popcorn in your hands.

Netflix

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in India with a slew of plans to attract subscribers with varying needs. When compared to other OTT apps, Netflix has an upper edge, reason being, their original content, movies that the platform offers for those who like to binge-watch. Knowing that India is a price-conscious market, Netflix recently introduced its one-month mobile-only plan for Rs.199 only. Its basic plan is priced at Rs.499, standard at Rs.649 and premium plan will set you back Rs.799. While the base plan can stream only in SD, the top of the line premium plan can even take advantage of UltraHD (4K) displays.

Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video is known for its original Indian content, roping in some big Bollywood names, besides internet content space. It covers a plethora of categories be it dramas, comedies, spoofs and everything else. Amazon Prime is priced at Rs. 129 per month and Rs. 999 per year. The Prime Video service can be used in up to three devices, be it smartphones, tablets, TVs or laptops. Interestingly, Prime Video lets users stream ad-free content across various languages. Users can also download the shows and watch them later.

Airtel Xstream

Airtel Xstream is Airtel’s converged digital entertainment play. Airtel Xstream is part of the company’s vision of building a world-class digital entertainment ecosystem for Digital India and make it accessible to customers through innovative devices and exciting applications. It enables customers to access all this content across the screen of their choice – TV, PC, and Smartphone with a unified User Interface. Airtel Thanks customers can access Xstream on smartphones by downloading the Airtel Xstream app from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Consumers can also choose to stream it on TV through the Airtel Xstream Hybrid STB.

Airtel Xstream app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Airtel Xstream has content available in more than 13 languages from content partners like ZEE5, Hooq, Eros Now, HungamaPlay, ShemarooMe, Ultra and Curiosity Stream, in addition to over 6 million songs from Wynk Music’s library. Airtel recently announced that their entire kids' content library on Airtel Xstream is now free for all Airtel Thanks customers.

Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar brings a ton of exclusive content.

Hotstar was one of the most-streamed services in India and with the introduction of Disney+, it has been rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar. The company currently offers customers two types of subscription plans: Hotstar Premium and Hotstar VIP. Hotstar Premium subscription is available at Rs. 1499 annually, whereas, Hotstar VIP subscription is available at ₹399 annually. Disney+ Hotstar allows you to stream Live sports, Indian TV shows, new Indian movie premieres, as well as Disney+ content. Disney+ Hotstar is available on all the platforms including Android, iOS, web and smart TVs.

Voot

Voot is a video-on-demand platform that is a part of the digital arm of Viacom18. The OTT app has a pool of 45,000 hours of content which includes – COLORS (Hindi), MTV, Nickelodeon, V and MTV. It offers the biggest TV Shows, Blockbuster movies, toons and VOOT originals. Voot Select, the company’s newest foray into the subscription video on demand (sVoD) services. With more than 30 originals, 1500 movies, the new premium service on VOOT is available for Android, iOS and web users at Rs 99 per month, or Rs 999 for an annual subscription.

