Disney+ Hotstar finally arrives in India: Price, shows and more

After months of wait (and wait), Disney+ has finally arrived in India in the form of Disney+ Hotstar in the country. To recall, Disney+ Hotstar was scheduled to reach India in March. However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the launch got pushed. Nonetheless, Disney+ Hotstar is finally here for us and here is all you need to know about the place where you can get all the Disney content.

Disney+ Hotstar: Price, shows and more

With the launch of Disney+ Hotstar, the video streaming platform is now home to a range of Disney shows, which we all loved as kids. The shows and movies include the popular Lion King, Frozen, Toy Story series, Aladdin, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Marvel Avengers, and a lot more.

With the new updated Disney+ Hotstar, you can now get content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and even National Geographic. All the Disney content will be in addition to the existing movies, TV shows, documentaries, sports, and other genres.

Hotstar currently comes in three packs: Free, VIP, and Premium and the Disney content will be a part of the Hotstar VIP and Hotstar Premium packs. The new Disney+ Hotstar is priced at Rs. 399 a year (Disney+ Hotstar VIP) wherein you will get Disney+ movies (dubbed), kids content (dubbed), new Indian movies, Hotstar Specials, and unlimited live sports in 720p. The other Disney+ Hotstar plan (Disney+ Hotstar Premium) is priced at Rs. 1,499 a year and Rs. 299 a month wherein you will get all Disney+ content (Hindi and English), all VIP content, Disney+ Originals, American TV shows, Hollywood movies, new Indian movies, Hotstar Specials -- all in 1080p and without ads.

As a reminder, the Hotstar VIP and Premium plans were previously priced at Rs. 299 and Rs. 999 annually, respectively. One thing worth noting is that existing Hotstar subscribers need to pay more to view Disney content and can continue with their current plans. However, new users will have to pay for the new plan prices.

Disney+ Hotstar: How to use it?

Since Disney+ Hotstar is now live in India, you need to follow simple steps to get started with your Disney journey:

Install/Update Hotstar app on your Android or iOS device

Once done, open the new Disney+ Hotstar app and tap on the Disney+ option at the bottom part to get all the content

If you are a new user, you need to select from the plans by tapping on the Upgrade option on the top and make payments to get started

