Happy Hug Day 2020: Android, iOS apps to maintain long-distance relationship

Happy Valentines Week!

Valentines week is all about expressing your love towards your significant other. While some people are lucky to have their partners in the same city, there are people managing long-distance relations due to work or other reasons. In the era of technology, even maintaining a long-distance relationship is not that difficult. Unlike the '80s when people used to send postcards and wait for days, couples can now interact over a phone call or just a simple text. Here are some apps that can help you bring that extra spice to your long-distance relationship during the Valentines week:

Snapchat

Snapchat is one of the most popular apps among millennials. The app basically allows you to send a photo or video to a friend that lasts for just 10 seconds and then vanishes. Snapchat also features like filters, snap streaks and more. Here, the couples can take advantage of the snap streaks feature and maintain a streak of snaps sent to each other at least once every 24 hours. (Caution: Don't break the streak or she might break your bones!).

Hike Sticker Chat

Hike app has a huge gallery of love stickers.

Hike is a popular cross-platform messaging application that allows people to chat with their friends and family. Unlike WhatsApp, the app has a couple of features up its sleeve that can be quite enticing for couples. The app allows users to hide the chats with an in-app lock helping users in keeping their chats safe and private. The app also gets 128-bit encryption, which means your messages are not getting outside in any way. Apart from this, the app also brings support for stickers and HikeMoji, which also include love notes, Bollywood dialogues and much more.

Google Duo

Google Duo is one of the best video calling apps

If a couple wants to stay connected in a long-distance relationship, the best way is to make video calls. One of the best applications on both Android and iOS platforms is Google Duo. The app is mainly focused on video calling and offers a seamless user experience. While the app comes pre-installed on most Android smartphones, iPhone users will need to download it from the app store. Google has also added filters and effects that can be added during a video call to make things interesting.

TouchNote

TouchNote brings that special touch to the relationship.

TouchNote is a popular app among couples. The app basically allows you to send personalised physical postcards or greeting cards to your loved ones. Upon signing up, the app even offers 2 free TouchNote cards and a free greeting card as a part of the 14-day trial period. These cards can give a personal touch to the relationship and help you show the act of care for your partner.