Who is CV Shanmugam? The AIADMK leader at the center of alliance push with Vijay's TVK

Chennai:

The strong performance of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, has triggered major political activity within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). A section of AIADMK MLAs is now pushing for support to Vijay in the ongoing government formation process. At the centre of this movement is senior leader CVShanmugam.

Who is CV Shanmugam?

CV Shanmugam is a Rajya Sabha MP and one of the key leaders in AIADMK. He has played an important role in Tamil Nadu politics for years and has earlier served as the state’s Law Minister. Known to be a close associate of party chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Shanmugam is considered a strong strategist within the party and often handles crucial political decisions.

Leading the push for support to TVK

Recent reports suggest that Shanmugam is at the forefront of mobilising AIADMK MLAs who are in favour of supporting TVK. A large group of MLAs reportedly gathered at his office in Chennai to discuss the situation.

Sources indicate that more than two-thirds of AIADMK legislators may be open to backing Vijay, especially since TVK is just 10 seats short of a majority in the 234-member Assembly.

The MLAs have reportedly urged party leadership to take a quick decision. There are also indications that if no clear stand is taken, more than 30 MLAs could break away and extend support to TVK independently.

Oath ceremony preparations underway

Amid these fast-moving developments, preparations for the new government are also picking up pace. Officials have reviewed arrangements at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, where the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held soon.

With AIADMK holding 47 seats and TVK needing just a few more to cross the majority mark, the role of leaders like CV Shanmugam has become crucial.