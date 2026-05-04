What happened in all 22 Assembly seats of Chennai including Anna Nagar, Harbour, Velachery, Thiyagarayanagar?

Chennai:

Counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu is underway, and early trends point to a major political shift. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has surged past the 100-mark, emerging as the clear frontrunner in the race. The AIADMK+ alliance is trailing behind, while the DMK+ bloc remains further back, indicating a significant churn in the state’s political landscape as counting progresses.

High turnout, smooth polling

Polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies was held in a single phase on April 23, recording a strong voter turnout of over 85%. The exercise was conducted smoothly under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, with extensive security arrangements and detailed planning in place.

The election battle has largely revolved around the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. However, the emergence of TVK as a strong contender has added a new dimension to the contest.

Other parties in the fray include the Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Naam Tamilar Katchi, VCK, and PMK.

Looking back at 2021

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the DMK-led alliance returned to power with a decisive victory, winning 159 seats after a decade in opposition. The AIADMK alliance secured 75 seats, emerging as the principal opposition.

With early trends now favouring TVK, the current counting could mark a turning point in Tamil Nadu politics.