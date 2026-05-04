Vilavancode Election Result 2026 LIVE: Check leading and trailing candidates

Chennai:

The Vilavancode Assembly Constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and falls under the Kanniyakumari district of the South Tamil Nadu region. The seat is reserved for the General category, with 2.11% of its population belonging to the Scheduled Caste community and 0.22% of the population belonging to the Scheduled Tribe community.

Key candidates

Vilavancode is shaping up as one of the watched contests in Kanniyakumari district, with the fight centred on former Congress MLA S Vijayadharani, now contesting on a BJP ticket, and Congress candidate Praveen T.T. The seat has a strong Congress history, Vijayadharani won it for the party in 2011, 2016 and 2021, before the 2024 bypoll was also won by Congress candidate Tharahai Cuthbert by 40,174 votes. In 2021, Vijayadharani had secured 52.12% vote share for the Congress, defeating the BJP’s R Jayaseelan, while the BJP again finished second in the 2024 bypoll with 32.25% vote share.

The main political storyline is Vijayadharani’s switch from Congress to BJP and her attempt to reclaim a seat she once dominated under the Congress banner. Reports from the constituency say her campaign is drawing confidence from her earlier record of turning a once Left-leaning constituency into a Congress bastion. This time, however, she faces Congress’s Praveen T.T., whose candidature is being seen as a bid to consolidate the party’s traditional support base, especially among Nadar Christian voters.

Vilavancode assembly election result: Check leading and trailing candidates

Past election result