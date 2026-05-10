Vijay's gesture for 78-year-old KA Sengottaiyan steal spotlight at Tamil Nadu swearing-in ceremony | WATCH

New Delhi:

A respectful moment during Tamil Nadu’s swearing-in ceremony on Sunday quickly caught public attention after newly sworn-in Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay stood up to honour senior leader KA Sengottaiyan while he was taking oath as a cabinet minister. The moment took place at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium when Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was administering the oath of office to the 78-year-old veteran politician.

As Sengottaiyan walked forward for the ceremony, Vijay, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, remained standing throughout the oath-taking.

Moment quickly draws attention online

The brief but notable gesture became one of the talking points of the ceremony, with many supporters praising Vijay for publicly showing respect to a veteran political figure. Videos and photos of the moment quickly began circulating on social media, where several users described it as a sign of humility and political maturity from the new Chief Minister.

Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM

Vijay, popularly known as “Thalapathy” among fans, officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, marking a major political shift in the state. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief formed the government after securing majority support in the Assembly with backing from Congress and several regional parties.

With his swearing-in, Vijay became the first Tamil Nadu Chief Minister since 1967 who does not belong to either the DMK or the AIADMK, ending decades of political dominance by the two Dravidian parties.

The 51-year-old actor-turned-politician’s rise to the top post has become one of the most talked-about political developments in the country. TVK crossed the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly after receiving support from parties including Congress, VCK, IUML, CPI and CPI(M).

Full list of Vijay’s Cabinet ministers

The ministers who took oath in the Vijay-led Tamil Nadu cabinet include: