VIDEO: 7 people critical after chariot topples during Mayana Kollai procession in Tamil Nadu's Vellore

Vellore:

At least 7 people were critically injured after a 60-feet chariot suddenly overturned at attendeed during a festival procession in the Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred during a religious procession linked to mark the Mayana Kollai festival on Monday night, when the massive chariot, which had been taken out as part of the celebrations, lost balance and toppled unexpectedly.

Eyewitnesses said the towering structure was moving along the procession route when it suddenly tilted and fell, triggering panic among devotees and onlookers gathered for the event. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities reached the spot soon after the incident and began an inquiry into the cause of the accident.

Further details are awaited as officials assess the circumstances that led to the chariot overturning during the festival procession. The acident was caught on camera by bystanders, showing the moment when the tall structure collapsed onto people nearby.

Thousands of devotees had gathered to witness the celebrations when the festivities turned chaotic following the collapse of the chariot. Police personnel, rescue teams and local residents rushed to assist those injured in the accident. Authorities later confirmed that the situation was brought under control.

Videos from the scene showed the shattered remains of the massive chariot scattered across the road, disrupting traffic movement in the area.

Mayan Kollai festival in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is currently observing the Mayana Kollai festival, during which a grand chariot or palanquin carrying the idol of the Goddess is taken out in a procession through the streets toward a local graveyard or crematorium.

The festival is held a day after Shivaratri and is associated with multiple legends regarding its origin. According to one belief, it marks Goddess Parvathi’s victory over an asuran believed to have been sculpted at a graveyard. Another legend suggests that it commemorates her act of saving Lord Shiva from a curse by Goddess Saraswati.

The annual event draws large crowds of devotees who participate in the rituals and processions as part of the traditional observance.

Also read: Delhi woman falls into drain while filming video, rescued by police | VIDEO