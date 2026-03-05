Udhagamandalam assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Chennai:

The Udhagamandalam Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 109 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Udhagamandalam Assembly constituency comes under the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 assembly polls, R Ganesh of the DMK won the seat by defeating Budhichandran of the AIADMK with a margin of 37,533 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, A Raja of the DMK won from the Nilgiris Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 2,40,585 votes by defeating the AIADMK candidate.

Udhagamandalam constituency demographic profile

The Udhagamandalam Assembly constituency is a part of the Nilgiris district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,18,051 voters in the Udhagamandalam constituency during the 2021 Assembly elections. Out of this, 1,05,004 were male and 1,13,037 were female voters. 10 voters belonged to the third gender.

1,927 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Udhagamandalam in 2021 was 23.

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,06,953 voters in the Udhagamandalam constituency, out of which 99,662 were male and 1,07,287 were female. 4 voters belonged to the third gender.

1,604 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 19.

Udhagamandalam Assembly election 2026 poll date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Udhagamandalam Assembly election 2026 candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Udhagamandalam constituency past winners, candidates and parties

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, R Ganesh of the DMK won the seat by defeating Budhichandran of the AIADMK with a margin of 37,533 votes. He polled 78,181 votes, while Budhichandran got 40,648 votes.

In 2016, R Ganesh of the DMK won the seat by defeating Vinoth of the AIADMK with a margin of 10,410 votes.

Year Winner Party 1971 M. Devarajan Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1977 B. Gopalan All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1980 K. Kallan Indian National Congress (I) 1984 K. Kallan Indian National Congress (I) 1989 H. M. Raju Indian National Congress 1991 H. M. Raju Indian National Congress 1996 T. Gundan Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2001 H. M. Raju Indian National Congress 2006 B. Gopalan Indian National Congress 2011 Budhichandhiran All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2016 R. Ganesh Indian National Congress

Udhagamandalam voter turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Udhagamandalam Assembly constituency was 1,63,238, or 74.85 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 72.37 per cent and the total number of votes cast was 1,49,771.