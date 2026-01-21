TTV Dhinakaran rejoins NDA: Can AMMK tilt the Mukkulathor vote and reshape Tamil Nadu's 2026 battle? Dhinakaran, heir to the powerful Thevar legacy, wields significant influence over Mukkulathor groups (Thevars, Maravars, Agamudayars) across southern strongholds like Theni, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram—crucial battlegrounds for breaking DMK's dominance.

Chennai:

In a major shift for Tamil Nadu politics, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dhinakaran met Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal in Chennai after formally announcing his party's re-entry into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday (January 21). This alliance revives a once-fractured partnership, positioning Dhinakaran's influence to consolidate Mukkulathor votes and challenge Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) dominance ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Strategic meeting seals NDA realignment

Fresh off declaring AMMK's NDA return, Dhinakaran huddled with Piyush Goyal to chart campaign tactics, following overtures from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The low-key Chennai sit-down underscores BJP's push to broaden its southern footprint, integrating AMMK despite past rifts with AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS).

A new beginning: Dhinakaran

AMMK's impressive 2024 Lok Sabha show in Tamil Nadu

TTV Dhinakaran said, "There is nothing in having a compromise. This is a new beginning, and we will strive to form a new governance in Tamil Nadu. We are starting towards that. I would like to say just a one thing, those who sacrifice have never gone down. As true followers of Amma (Jayalalithaa), we will all unite together and form governance."

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), allied with the BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, contested Theni and Tiruchirappalli seats, securing a solid 3,93,415 votes overall.

TTV Dhinakaran's strong Theni challenge

Dhinakaran personally contested from Theni, polling 2,92,668 votes for a competitive 25.65 per cent share, but fell short by 2,78,825 votes against DMK's Thanga Tamil Selvan. This performance highlighted AMMK's enduring appeal among Mukkulathor voters despite the loss.

TTV Dhinakaran's influence among Mukkulathor communities (Thevars, Maravars, Agamudayars) in southern districts like Theni, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Madurai gives AMMK leverage to sway 10-15 per cent of votes in key pockets. His NDA rejoining consolidates these votes for BJP-led alliances, potentially flipping 20-30 seats by denting AIADMK's traditional base.

Proven Mukkulathor pull from past polls

AMMK's track record shows strong caste appeal:

2024 Lok Sabha : 3,93,415 votes across Theni and Trichy; Dhinakaran's 2,92,668 votes (25.65 per cent) in Theni pushed AIADMK to third, signalling Thevar shift.

: 3,93,415 votes across Theni and Trichy; Dhinakaran's 2,92,668 votes (25.65 per cent) in Theni pushed AIADMK to third, signalling Thevar shift. 2021 Assembly polls : 2.6 per cent statewide share, with peaks like 20 per cent in Muthukulathor (Ramanathapuram) and 18 per cent in Melur (Madurai)- double-trouble for AIADMK in 40 southern seats.

: 2.6 per cent statewide share, with peaks like 20 per cent in Muthukulathor (Ramanathapuram) and 18 per cent in Melur (Madurai)- double-trouble for AIADMK in 40 southern seats. RK Nagar by-poll (2017): 40 per cent win proved his standalone clout.

AMMK's 2021 Assembly election performance: Votes but no seats

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) allied with Vijayakanth's Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), contesting 165 seats and polling 10,85,985 votes, a 2.35 per cent share, but failing to win any.

AMMK's strong 2019 Lok Sabha vote haul without wins

TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK racked up over 21 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, clinching a statewide share of about 5.25 per cent across Tamil Nadu but failing to secure any seats despite robust southern showings.

Standout performances in Mukkulathor heartlands

The party peaked at 13.36 per cent in Ramanathapuram, 12.26 per cent in Theni, and 11.33 per cent in Sivaganga, with double-digits also in Virudhunagar (10 per cent), Thanjavur (9.77 per cent), Tiruchirappalli (9.69 per cent), Tenkasi (8.73 per cent), and Thoothukkudi (7.75 per cent), highlighting its Thevar vote mobilisation.

Dhinakaran's defeat in Kovilpatti

AIADMK's Kadambur C Raju defeated Dhinakaran in Kovilpatti by 12,403 votes, underscoring AMMK's vote consolidation without conversion into seats despite widespread candidacy.

Why Dhinakaran's move shakes up Tamil Nadu politics?

Dhinakaran, scion of the influential Thevar clan, commands sway over Mukkulathor communities (Thevars, Maravars, Agamudayars) in southern districts like Theni, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram- key to unseating DMK's hold. His defection counters AIADMK's fragmentation, offering NDA a potent caste arithmetic weapon. Critics like EPS once branded him a rival, but recent thaws signal pragmatic unity against Stalin's regime.

Mukkulathor consolidation for 2026 victory

AMMK's NDA fold could sway 10-15 per cent of southern votes, critical in a state where DMK-led INDIA swept 2024 Lok Sabha polls (39/39 seats). In 2021 Assembly elections, AIADMK-BJP managed only 75 seats versus DMK's 133; Dhinakaran's 2021 RK Nagar bypoll win and 2024 Theni runner-up finish (3.6 lakh votes) prove his pull. Expect AMMK to contest 20-30 seats, splitting anti-DMK votes and boosting NDA's strike rate in Mukkulathor pockets.

Last poll data highlights the edge

2024 Lok Sabha : AMMK allied NDA contested Theni and Trichy; Dhinakaran polled 35 per cent in Theni, narrowing BJP's loss.

: AMMK allied NDA contested Theni and Trichy; Dhinakaran polled 35 per cent in Theni, narrowing BJP's loss. 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: AMMK independents grabbed 2.6 per cent statewide vote share; Dhinakaran's Kovilpatti bid fell short but dented AIADMK.

Dhinakaran's campaign blueprint

Post-meeting, Dhinakaran convenes district secretaries to quell cadre doubts over EPS ties, vowing to "restore Jayalalithaa's rule." Skipping personal contest, he may eye Rajya Sabha while amplifying anti-DMK rhetoric on corruption and dynasty. This NDA gambit reframes Tamil Nadu's bipolar contest, pitting a unified opposition against DMK's machine.