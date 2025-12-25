Tamil Nadu: Nine killed after government bus rams into two vehicles in Cuddalore, CM announces ex-gratia Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed officials to release Rs 3 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the family of each deceased person. The injured will receive Rs 1 lakh each.

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu):

Nine people were killed near Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore after a government bus swerved to the opposite side of the road and collided with 2 vehicles, police said. The bus changed direction after a tyre burst, they said, adding that 4 persons, including 2 children, sustained severe injuries and were undergoing treatment at state-run hospitals.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock over the deaths and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

He directed officials to release Rs 3 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the family of each deceased person. The injured will receive Rs 1 lakh each, the government said in a statement, adding that among the dead were 5 men and 4 women.

The chief minister also ordered officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured at government hospitals.

A Chennai bound state run bus from Tiruchirappalli, while travelling on the national highway near here, suddenly changed direction after a tyre burst, climbed onto the road median and moved to the opposite carriageway.

“The bus collided head on with 2 vehicles, a SUV and a car, which were travelling from Chennai towards Tiruchirappalli. 7 occupants of the 2 private vehicles were killed,” a district police official told PTI, adding that several people were injured.