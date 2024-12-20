Tamil Nadu legislative assembly session of 2025 to begin on January 6

Follow us on Image Source : X Tamil Nadu legislative assembly session will commence on January 6

Tamil Nadu legislative assembly 2025 session will commence on January 6. The first assembly session of the state will begin with the customary governor’s address at 9:30 am. Speaker M Appavu on Friday announced the update on the maiden TN assembly session. He interacted with the reporters in his chamber at the secretariat-cum-assembly complex on the Fort St George campus in Chennai. The duration of the session will be decided in the business review meeting.

Assembly secretariat notification confirms Governor's address

Governor Ravi's address is also confirmed via a notification issued by the state assembly secretary, K Srinivasan. ”The session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly would be convened at the Assembly Hall in the state secretariat at 9:30 AM on January 6. The governor will deliver his address at that time,” notification by the Assembly secretariat reads.

Tension between Governor and DMK government continues

The assembly notification is released amid the ongoing loggerhead situation between Tamil Nadu government and Governor RN Ravi over the appointment of a vice chancellor for Annamalai University.

Governer RN Ravi had asked the state government to recall its December 9 notification of constituting a search committee for the post of vice chancellor for Annamalai University, saying that since it does not include a nominee from UGC and it violates directions of the Supreme Court.

Tamil Nadu’s higher education minister, Govi Chezhian responded to governor's call and said they have followed the norms of the concerned laws of the state universities

The state government and the governor are in disagreement over including a UGC nominee in the search committees to finalise a vice chancellor. Notably, the universities are funded by the state government; however, the Governor, as the chancellor, decides to appoint the VCs.

VC appointments are pending

The tenure of Annamalai University's vice chancellor, R M Kathiresan, ended on November 23. The appointment of vice chancellors to other institutions such as the University of Madras, Anna University, Madurai Kamaraj University, Bharathiar University, and the Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Education University has also been pending for months.