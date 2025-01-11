Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin announces special courts to try sexual offences against women

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Saturday the establishment of seven special courts to handle cases of sexual offences against women. Additionally, a special district-level committee, led by a police officer, will be formed to ensure the swift resolution of such cases.

Stalin, in his reply to the motion of thanks to the Governor's address, also said that Tamil Nadu Prison Rules will be amended suitably to not permit premature release of prisoners convicted for sexual offences.

He stated that new special courts would be established in Madurai, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai, and its suburbs to exclusively handle cases related to sexual offences against women. Additionally, a special committee, headed by an Additional Superintendent of Police, will be formed in each district to ensure the speedy resolution of such cases.

The CM asserted that the police department was functioning independently in his regime; stern action was being taken against rowdy elements and crimes have been prevented on a large scale.

"In case, a crime occurs, the accused is immediately arrested. No one protects any accused. Appropriate, tough punishment is being secured for perpetrators of crime," he said.

The Assembly adopted amendment Bills providing for more severe punishments for rape, than provided in the central law, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), against the backdrop of the sexual assault of a varsity student here in December 2024.

Chief Minister Stalin piloted the Bills to amend the BNS and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 in its application to Tamil Nadu and also the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1998 and these were passed. Under the fresh provisions, 14 years of Rigorous imprisonment (RI) is the minimum punishment for rape in Tamil Nadu and it may extend to RI for life, which is the remainder of the convicted person's natural life and fine.

BNS provides a minimum punishment of 10 years and it may extend to imprisonment for life and fine. Twenty years RI is minimum punishment for rape if committed by certain class of persons including a police officer, a public servant, member of the armed forces, staff of jail or hospital, a teacher, and a person who who is in a position of trust or authority.

