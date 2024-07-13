Tamil Nadu: DMK's Anniyur Siva pledges to work for people's welfare after Vikravandi bypolls victory

Follow us on Image Source : ANI DMK leader Anniyur Siva speaks to media

The DMK's winning candidate from the Vikravandi constituency, Anniyur Siva, on Saturday (July 13) emphasized that he would be diligently working for people's welfare.

Speaking to the media post-election victory announcement, Siva said, "I will be responsible for the Vikravandi people, and I will concentrate on their welfare."

Significantly, Anniyur Siva, who won the lone seat of Vikravandi in the by-polls held on July 10 by a thumping margin of over 67,757 votes against the opposition candidates, also thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin for giving him the opportunity to contest in the by-elections, which led him to secure this grand victory.

"I thank Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin for allowing me to contest in the Vikravandi by-poll," Siva added.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that earlier, a video of Tamil Nadu CM Stalin celebrating the by-poll victory in the Vikravandi constituency has gone viral. In the video, the CM, who was seen distributing sweets to the people post-victory announcement, expressed joy over the INDIA bloc's win at the national level.

"BJP must realize that without respecting regional sentiments, it cannot run the government and the party," Stalin said.

"We are continuing on our path of achievements and victory; we are with the people, and the people are with us," he added.

About the by-poll results

Moreover, it is important to note that throughout the vote-counting exercise on Saturday, DMK's Anniyur Siva, also known as A. Sivashanmugam, led the chart table against Pattali Makkal Katchi nominee Anbumani C, who secured 56,296 votes, and Nam Tamilar Katchi nominee K. Abinaya, who secured 10,602 votes in the polling held earlier.

READ MORE | Uttarakhand bypolls results: Congress secures major victories in Badrinath, Manglaur

READ MORE | TMC's Krishna Kalyani wins Assembly bypolls from Bengal's Raiganj by margin of over 50,000 votes