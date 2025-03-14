'Centre cheated us', says Tamil Nadu FM as state allocates own funds for school education amid NEP row Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK regime presented its Budget 2025-26 in the Assembly, a full-fledged exercise ahead of the state election next year, and made big allocations for its flagship welfare schemes which include the fare-free bus travel scheme for women.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presented the fifth budget of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government on Friday (March 14). Amid the row over the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and the implementation of a third language, the state government announced that it would use its own funds for government schools.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, in his budget speech, made the announcement saying the state government has allocated funds, including salaries of teachers, from its own resources to ensure that the education of Government school students remains unaffected, even in the slightest way.

Tamil Nadu govt strong in two-language policy

Minister Thangam Thennarasu also mentioned that the Government is very strong in the two-language policy despite the challenging situation.

"Under the 'Samagra Shiksha' scheme, the State Government has been successfully implementing various student welfare schemes for the past seven years," he said.

"However this year Union Government cheated us by not releasing 2,152 crores to the State for not accepting NEP which encourages three language system. Though Union Government didn't release required funds State government allocating its own funds for the welfare of government school students for teacher salary and other expenses. Even in the time of challenging situation after losing 2,000 crores we stand beside CM on the two language policy," the Finance Minister added.

"By unflinchingly following the bilingual policy, Tamil Nadu not only preserved the Tamil culture but also empowered its youth with English proficiency, to rise with strength on the global stage with their unquenchable thirst for knowledge and success," he further added.

The Minister informed that initiatives such as the 'Ennum Ezhuthum Thittam' to ensure foundational literacy, special education for differently-abled children, transport allowances for students from remote areas, salary for teachers, guidance for higher education to shape students' future, art festivals to nurture unique talents, educational tours and infrastructure development, including internet facilities in schools, are in progress.