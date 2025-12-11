Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: TVK declares Vijay as Chief Ministerial candidate for 2026 polls Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: TVK’s efforts to form alliances gained momentum after former AIADMK leader and 9-time MLA KA Sengottaiyan, along with his supporters, joined the party last month, bolstering its position against both the ruling DMK-led coalition and the AIADMK-BJP opposition alliance.

Chennai:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) took a decisive step on Thursday (December 11) by officially announcing its party chief, Vijay, as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party also invited political groups willing to back his leadership to join a united alliance aimed at challenging the current ruling dispensation.

TVK’s resolution toward a new leadership

In a formal resolution passed during a meeting of the TVK State Administrators and District Secretaries, the party made clear its mission to oust the incumbent DMK government, which it accused of widespread corruption. The resolution emphasised the party’s commitment to ushering in a “new and prosperous Tamil Nadu” under Vijay's stewardship.

The leadership entrusted Vijay with full authority to finalise alliance partnerships, ensuring a centralized and strategic approach in building a broad coalition to contest the elections.

Formation of committees to strengthen campaign

Four key resolutions were unanimously adopted by TVK’s leadership. These included the formation of a Special Committee specifically assigned to negotiate election alliances, with Vijay having the sole power to decide the committee’s mandate and responsibilities.

In tandem, the party constituted a Special Committee to draft detailed election promises focused on rescuing Tamil Nadu from what it described as a period of darkness, while advancing the welfare and development of its people. Again, Vijay is empowered to appoint roles and guide this committee.

Strategy to counter Opposition propaganda

Another critical resolution committed TVK to launching an aggressive and effective campaign to expose misinformation and counter false propaganda from rival parties. The party aims to clear misconceptions and present a strong front against its adversaries in the fierce electoral battle ahead.

A triangular contest emerging

The TVK’s push for alliances comes on the heels of former AIADMK leader and nine-time MLA KA Sengottaiyan joining the party last month with his supporters, signalling strengthening opposition to both the ruling DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-BJP opposition coalition.

Vijay’s entry into politics marks a significant moment, making the 2026 elections a dynamic triangular contest among major players in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

Vijay’s criticism of DMK and solidarity with Puducherry

Earlier in the week, during a massive public rally at Uppalam Expo Ground in Puducherry, Vijay fiercely criticised the DMK government, accusing it of “cheating the people” and neglecting the demand for statehood in Puducherry. He urged the people not to lose faith, asserting that his movement treats Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as inseparable entities despite administrative distinctions imposed by the central government.