Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: AIADMK releases poll promises for 2nd phase | Details

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) second manifesto tranche promises a game-changing leap: Monthly social security pensions surging from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000 for vulnerable groups. Seniors, destitute widows, unmarried poor women, deserted wives, differently-abled folks and transgenders stand to gain, easing survival struggles amid inflation.

Student debt wipeout signals youth focus

To unshackle families from education loans, the party vows full waivers on bank borrowings- government footing the bill. This bold move targets student distress, fostering access to higher learning without lifelong debt chains.

Household relief: 3 free LPG cylinders yearly

Rice ration card holders score big with three complimentary LPG cylinders annually, slashing cooking costs and empowering low-income homes with cleaner, affordable fuel—direct ammo against daily grind.

Jallikattu revival: Safety net for Tamil pride

Championing the state's bull-taming heritage, AIADMK unveils a robust package: Rs 10 lakh to kin of deceased tamers, Rs 2 lakh for severe injuries, Rs 5 lakh event subsidies, and scrapping online hurdles for traditional manual processes. A cultural nod blending welfare with glory.

Empowerment boost for minorities and disabled

Interest-free loans fuel self-employment for Muslim, Christian, and other minority women. Differently-abled get cooperative bank loan waivers, amplifying inclusion and economic wings.

More phases to tackle core crises

AIADMK teases further manifesto drops laser-focused on economic reboot, farmer aid, jobs for youth, women's safety, and ironclad law-order- positioning as Tamil Nadu's holistic saviour ahead of polls.