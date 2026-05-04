Sattur Results 2026 LIVE: Four-way battle heats up, BJP vs DMK vs TVK vs NTK; counting begins

Chennai:

Counting of votes for the Sattur Assembly constituency is underway, with early trends coming in. Sattur, located in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu, is considered a politically significant seat in the 2026 Assembly elections. The electorate includes a strong presence of dominant backward communities as well as Scheduled Castes.

Sattur key candidates

The 2026 contest in Sattur is a four-cornered fight involving major parties and emerging political forces:

Nainar Nagendran (BJP): A senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, banking on organisational expansion in southern Tamil Nadu and caste consolidation.

A Kadarkarai Raj (DMK): Representing the DMK, he is relying on the party’s welfare-driven governance and strong cadre base.

M Ajith (TVK): Contesting on behalf of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, aiming to attract youth and anti-establishment voters.

D Aanandha Raja (NTK): The Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate, expected to influence vote share in a tightly contested race.

Sattur LIVE Updates

(Counting updates and leads will be added here as results come in)

Sattur history and trends

Sattur has a history of fluctuating political preferences between the two major Dravidian parties. In 2021, the DMK secured the seat in a closely fought contest, while in 2016, the AIADMK managed a victory, reflecting the constituency’s competitive nature.

The alternating results highlight Sattur as a swing seat where alliances, caste mobilisation, and local factors often determine the final outcome.

The 2026 election is expected to be closely contested, with multiple parties in the race and narrow margins likely. While DMK and BJP are focusing on organisational strength and vote consolidation, TVK and NTK could play a crucial role in shaping the final numbers by splitting votes.