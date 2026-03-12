Salem North Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and candidates

Chennai:

The Salem North Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 89 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Salem North is not general seat and is not reserved for the Scheduled Castes of Scheduled Tribes.

The Salem North constituency is located in the Salem district. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Salem North Assembly constituency comes under the Salem Lok Sabha constituency. In 2024, TM Selvaganapathy of the DMK won from the seat.

In the 2021 assembly elections, R Rajendran of the DMK won the seat by defeating G Venkatachalam of the AIADMK with a margin of 85,844 votes.

Salem North constituency demographic profile

The Salem North Assembly constituency is a part of the Salem district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,76,022 voters in the Salem North constituency during the 2021 Assembly elections. Out of this, 1,34,947 were male and 1,41,053 were female voters. 22 voters belonged to the third gender.

3494 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Vikravandi in 2021 was 50.

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,65,999 voters in the Salem North constituency. Out of these, 1,30,965 were male and 1,35,017 were female. 17 belonged to the third gender.

Salem North Assembly election 2026: Poll date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Salem North Assembly election 2026: Result date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Salem North Assembly election 2026 candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Salem North constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Rajendran R of the DMK won the seat by defeating Saravanan.K.R.S of the ADMK with a margin of 9873 votes.

Salem North voter turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Salem North Assembly constituency was 2,00,837 and the voter turnout was recorded at 73.4 per cent.

In the 2016 elections, total valid votes polled were 1,91,820 and the voter turnout was 72.12 per cent.