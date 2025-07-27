PM Modi to mark Rajendra Chola's birth anniversary during key Tamil Nadu visit ahead of polls Today’s program is widely seen as part of PM Modi’s commitment to promoting Tamil language and culture on a global stage. From the installation of the Sengol in Parliament to efforts in promoting Tamil overseas, these initiatives reflect his cultural outreach in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Tamil Nadu on his two-day visit to the state to launch several projects. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) received PM Modi at Trichy airport. PM Modi’s Tamil Nadu visit is being considered significant as the state will be witnessing the assembly polls next year and the BJP has long been trying to create inroads in this southern state.

PM Modi to attend birth anniversary event of Rajendra Chola I in Tiruchirapalli

PM Modi’s Tamil Nadu visit has coincided with Aadi Thiruvizha, a festival deeply rooted in Tamil culture. He will be the chief guest at the grand finale of this event. In Tiruchirappalli, he will attend the event of the birth anniversary of Chola Emperor Rajendra Chola. He will also release a coin commemorating him.

BJP tries to make cultural inroads

Today’s program is widely seen as part of PM Modi’s commitment to promoting Tamil language and culture on a global stage. From the installation of the Sengol in Parliament to efforts in promoting Tamil overseas, these initiatives reflect his cultural outreach in the state where BJP hasn’t achieved much in terms of political gains.

While such efforts have helped the BJP make some cultural inroads, translating them into significant political gains in Tamil Nadu remains a major challenge for the party.

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of several projects in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated projects worth Rs 4900 crore in Tamil Nadu. He inaugurated the new terminal of Thoothukudi airport. Besides, the 350-meter-long runway has been extended to 3,115 meters with a night landing facility for handling wide-bodied aircraft, which was also inaugurated. He will also lay the foundation stone of several other projects.

BJP-AIADMK bonhomie

The meeting between PM Modi and EPS is considered crucial ahead of the assembly polls in the state. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the two parties renewed their alliance. Both parties were also close to forming an alliance during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls but it couldn’t be materialised due to a veto by the saffron party’s former state unit chief K Annamalai. However, speculations are rife that the two parties would contest the assembly polls in coalition.