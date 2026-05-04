Perambur Results 2026 LIVE: Will Vijay's entry heat up contest? Counting begins

New Delhi:

Counting of votes for the Perambur Assembly constituency is underway, with early trends coming in. Perambur has emerged as one of the most closely watched urban battlegrounds in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Perambur, Assembly Constituency No. 12, falls under the Chennai North Lok Sabha seat and is a general category constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2021, the seat recorded a voter turnout of 63 per cent, with DMK’s R D Shekar defeating AIADMK’s N R Dhanapalan by a comfortable margin. In 2016, turnout was slightly higher at 64 per cent, with the DMK again retaining the seat.

Perambur Assembly candidates 2026

This time, the contest has drawn significant attention due to the presence of high-profile candidates and the possibility of a multi-cornered fight.

C Joseph Vijay (TVK): Popular actor-turned-politician Vijay has added a major star factor to the race. Representing Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), he is expected to attract youth and first-time voters, campaigning on governance reform and anti-establishment themes.

R D Shekar (DMK): The sitting MLA is banking on the DMK’s strong grassroots network and his track record in the constituency. His campaign focuses on continuity, welfare schemes, and development work.

M Thilakabama (PMK): Representing Pattali Makkal Katchi, she aims to expand the party’s urban reach. While not seen as a frontrunner, her presence could influence vote shares.

S Vetri Thamizhan (NTK): Contesting on a Naam Tamilar Katchi ticket, he represents a party with a consistent vote base, particularly among voters driven by issues of identity and governance.

Perambur results 2026 LIVE updates

Vijay's TVK ahead in one seat, shows early trends.

Counting of votes begins in Perambur.

​Perambur electoral history and trends

Perambur has traditionally leaned towards the DMK in recent years, though it has not always been a one-sided contest. The party’s victories in both 2016 and 2021 have strengthened its position in North Chennai, but margins have varied over time, indicating underlying competition.

Unlike some central Chennai constituencies considered strongholds, Perambur has seen closer contests, with the AIADMK and other parties remaining relevant. Smaller parties and independents have also played a role in influencing margins by splitting votes.