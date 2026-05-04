Mylapore Results 2026 LIVE: Can DMK’s Dha Velu hold the heritage seat? Counting begins

Chennai:

Counting of votes for the Mylapore Assembly constituency is underway, with early trends coming in. Mylapore, Constituency No. 25, is one of Chennai’s oldest and most culturally significant assembly segments. The area is closely associated with the legacy of poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar and is often referred to as the “town of temples.”

Mylapore key candidates

The 2026 election in Mylapore is a multi-cornered contest featuring prominent names from major political parties:

Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP): A senior BJP leader and former Governor, she brings strong political experience and visibility to the contest.

Dha. Velu (DMK): The incumbent MLA, banking on DMK’s organisational strength and governance record in the state.

P Venkataramanan (TVK): Representing Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, aiming to attract younger and urban voters.

RL Arun Iyengar (NTK): Contesting on behalf of Naam Tamilar Katchi, focusing on identity and issue-based politics.

Mylapore LIVE Updates

(Live updates, leads, and vote counts will be added here as counting begins)

Mylapore electoral history and trends

Mylapore has seen alternating fortunes between the DMK and AIADMK in recent elections. In 2021, DMK’s Dha Velu won the seat, defeating AIADMK’s Nataraj R by a margin of 12,633 votes. In 2016, the AIADMK had secured victory, reflecting the constituency’s competitive nature and shifting voter preferences.

With its mix of heritage voters, urban professionals, and long-established local communities, Mylapore remains a closely watched seat in Chennai. The contest is expected to be competitive, with BJP and DMK as key contenders while TVK and NTK could influence vote splits.