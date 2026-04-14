Mylapore Assembly seat sees BJP's Tamilisai vs DMK's Dha Velu contest

New Delhi:

Mylapore (Constituency No. 25) stands out as one of Chennai’s oldest and most culturally rich assembly segments. Known for its deep historical roots and strong religious identity, the constituency is widely associated with the legacy of poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar, who is believed to have been born here. The area is famously shaped by the presence of the Kapaleeshwarar Temple, along with traditional agraharams, cultural centres, and reputed educational institutions. Often called the “town of temples,” Mylapore blends daily civic life with heritage conservation, festival management, and urban development challenges.

Mylapore candidate

The electoral battle in Mylapore is shaping up as a multi-cornered contest. The main fight is expected between Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP), Dha. Velu (DMK), P Venkataramanan (TVK), and RL Arun Iyengar (NTK).

Mylapore constituency demographic profile

Mylapore Assembly constituency, located in Chennai district, had a total of 270,568 registered voters in the 2021 Assembly elections. This included 131,179 male voters, 139,349 female voters, and 40 voters from the third gender category. The constituency also recorded 1,083 postal votes and 32 service voters.

In comparison, the 2016 elections saw 262,980 registered voters, with 127,766 men, 135,180 women, and 34 third-gender voters. That year also recorded 679 postal votes and 73 service voters, reflecting steady electoral participation over the years.

Mylapore constituency past winners

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Dha Velu of the DMK secured victory by defeating Nataraj R of the AIADMK with a margin of 12,633 votes. Earlier, in 2016, Nataraj R (retired IPS) of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Karate Thiagarajan R, winning by a margin of 14,728 votes, which accounted for a 9.43% lead.