Mannargudi Assembly Election 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Mannargudi Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 167 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and is not reserved for the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Mannargudi assembly constituency comes under the Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 assembly polls, Rajaa TRB of the DMK won the seat by defeating RAJAMANICKAM SIVA of the AIADMK with a margin of 37,393 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, S Murasoli of the DMK won from the Thanjavur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 3,19,583 votes by defeating Sivanesan of the DMDK.

Mannargudi constituency demographic profile

The Mannargudi Assembly constituency is a part of the Thiruvarur district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,60,042 voters in the Mannargudi constituency during the 2021 Assembly elections. Out of this, 1,26,007 were male and 1,34,025 were female voters. 10 voters belonged to the third gender.

1946 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mannargudi in 2021 was 126, all men.

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,41,448 voters in the Mannargudi constituency, out of which 1,19,070 were male and 1,22,375 were female. 3 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,623 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 196, 143 males and 56 females.

Mannargudi constituency past winners, candidates and parties

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Rajaa TRB of the DMK won the seat by defeating RAJAMANICKAM SIVA of the AIADMK with a margin of 37,393 votes. He polled 87,172 votes, while Siva got 49,779 votes.

In 2016 too, Rajaa TRB defeated ADMK candidate Kamaraj S to win the seat with a margin of 9,937 votes, 5.31 per cent.

Year Winner Party 1971 K. Balakrishnan Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1977 M. Ambigapathi Communist Party of India 1980 M. Ambigapathi Communist Party of India 1984 S. Gnanasundaram All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1989 K. Ramachandran Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1991 K. Srinivasan All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1996 V. Sivapunniam Communist Party of India 2001 V. Sivapunniam Communist Party of India 2006 V. Sivapunniam Communist Party of India 2011 Dr. T R B Rajaa Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Mannargudi voter turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Mannargudi Assembly constituency was 1,92,269, or 75.06 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 77.60 per cent and the total number of votes cast was 1,87,110.