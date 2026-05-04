Mannargudi election result 2026 live updates: Can AIADMK dent DMK’s dominance?

New Delhi:

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) counts the votes to declare the results for the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, focus has shifted to the Mannargudi constituency, a key seat in the Tiruvarur district. The constituency is part of the Thanjavur Lok Sabha segment and holds political significance in the Cauvery delta region, known for its agrarian economy and strong voter mobilisation.

Mannargudi has been a stronghold of the DMK in recent years, with Dr. T R B Rajaa winning the seat consecutively since 2011. The 2026 contest is expected to be competitive, with AIADMK and its allies looking to challenge the incumbent, while other parties and independents add to the multi-cornered nature of the race.

Who is winning in Mannargudi?

The latest trends and leads from Mannargudi will be updated here as counting progresses.

Key candidates

Mannargudi is witnessing a multi-cornered contest in 2026, but the spotlight remains on the incumbent. DMK has fielded Dr T R B Rajaa, the sitting MLA and a three-time winner from the constituency, aiming to retain his hold in the delta belt.

The AIADMK has fielded Rajamanickam Siva as its main challenger, setting up a direct contest between the two Dravidian parties. Other notable candidates include S Kamaraj from AMMK and contenders from parties like NTK, along with independents, making the contest more competitive on the ground. Despite multiple candidates, the primary fight is expected to remain between DMK and AIADMK.

The demography of Mannargudi

Mannargudi has a diverse electorate with a strong rural base, largely dependent on agriculture in the Cauvery delta region. The constituency has over 2.3 lakh voters and is known for high political awareness and turnout.

Local issues such as irrigation, farming income, and rural infrastructure continue to play a crucial role in shaping voter sentiment.

Mannargudi past result

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, DMK candidate Dr T R B Rajaa won the Mannargudi seat with 87,172 votes (45.11% vote share). He defeated AIADMK candidate Rajamanickam Siva, who secured 49,779 votes (25.76%), by a margin of 37,393 votes.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Rajaa of the DMK also won the seat with 91,137 votes, defeating AIADMK’s Kamaraj by a margin of 9,937 votes.

The back-to-back victories underline Mannargudi’s status as a DMK stronghold in the delta region, making the 2026 contest crucial for both sides.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: DMK eyes comeback momentum, can AIADMK stage a fightback?