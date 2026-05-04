Madurai South Results 2026 LIVE: Can DMK’s Boominathan hold off BJP’s Raama Sreenivasan? Counting begins

Chennai:

Counting of votes for the Madurai South Assembly constituency is underway, with early trends coming in. Madurai South, one of the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, falls under Madurai district and is a reserved seat for the Scheduled Castes. With a voter base of over 1.7 lakh people, the constituency reflects a mix of urban and semi-urban populations, where social welfare, employment, and civic infrastructure remain key electoral issues.

The seat has a relatively high literacy rate and a socially diverse electorate, making it a politically sensitive constituency where even small vote swings can change the outcome. Over the years, Madurai South has seen competitive contests involving major Dravidian parties along with emerging political forces.

Madurai LIVE Updates

(Live counting updates and leads will be added here as results come in)

Madurai key candidates

The 2026 contest in Madurai South is a multi-cornered fight featuring candidates from major parties and independents:

Raama Sreenivasan (BJP): Representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, focusing on expanding the party’s presence in southern Tamil Nadu.

M Boominathan (DMK): The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate, banking on the party’s welfare schemes and organisational strength.

BM Sumathy (NTK): Contesting on behalf of Naam Tamilar Katchi, targeting issue-based and youth voters.

MM Gopison (TVK): Representing Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, aiming to attract first-time and urban voters.

S Iruthyaraj (TVMK) and K Jeya (IND): Adding to the multi-cornered nature of the contest.

Madurai electoral history and trends

Madurai South has witnessed fragmented contests with multiple candidates in recent elections. In 2021, a large field of candidates contested the seat, reflecting its politically competitive nature. The DMK-led alliance performed strongly across Tamil Nadu, securing a majority in the Assembly.

The constituency has often seen vote splitting due to the presence of multiple parties, making margins relatively tight and outcomes unpredictable. With a reserved seat status and a diverse electorate, Madurai South is expected to witness a closely fought contest between DMK and BJP, with TVK and NTK potentially influencing vote shares.