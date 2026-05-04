Kolathur Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Can MK Stalin retain his turf in fight with AIADMK, TVK?

Chennai:

The Kolathur Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 13 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Kolathur voted on April 23 along with all the other 233 seats in Tamil Nadu.

Candidates to watch out for

MK Stalin of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is contesting again from the Kolathur seat, continuing his long-standing association with the constituency.

His principal challenger this time is P Santhana Krishnan who is contesting from the seat on an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ticket.

Other candidates in the fray include VS Babu of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Soundara Pandian Louther Seth of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK). While smaller parties and independents continue to contest, the battle in Kolathur has traditionally remained bipolar between the DMK and the AIADMK.

Who is leading and trailing in Kolathur seat?

Trends to be out after the Election Commission begins counting of votes at 8 am.

Kolathur seat demographic profile

The Kolathur Assembly constituency is a part of the Chennai district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,81,197 voters in the Kolathur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,37,525 were male and 1,43,605 were female voters. 67 voters belonged to the third gender. 2105 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kolathur in 2021 was 69 (All men).

Also read: Tamil Nadu Election Results LIVE