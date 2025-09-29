Karur stampede: FIR says Vijay's extended stay inside vehicle led to overcrowding Although no case has been filed against the actor, the police have registered an FIR against three prominent TVK leaders in connection with the stampede — Karur North district secretary Mathiazhagan, state general secretary Bussy Anand and deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar.

The police cited actor-politician Vijay’s extended stay inside his campaign vehicle as a reason for stampede in Karur. The FIR filed in the case states that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief’s prolonged stay led to overcrowding and restlessness among the people who had gathered to attend his rally on Saturday, as per PTI.

As many as 41 people have died and 60 were injured in the mishap.

People wanted to catch a glimpse of Vijay

As per the police, a massive crowd surged forward to catch a glimpse of Vijay. The venue was too narrow to handle such a large gathering, leading to panic and chaos as people were pushed and trampled.

The situation spiralled out of control when some attendees reportedly climbed onto steel sheds and trees for a better view. These structures gave way under the weight, collapsing onto the crowd below and triggering a deadly rush. Many victims suffered crush injuries and suffocation, as stated in the FIR.

Police had to resort to a lathi-charge to bring the crowd under control.

3 TVK leaders named in FIR

Although no case has been filed against the actor, the police have registered an FIR against three prominent TVK leaders in connection with the stampede — Karur North district secretary Mathiazhagan, state general secretary Bussy Anand and deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar.

They have been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering life), and 223 (disobedience to order). They also face charges under Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.

Meanwhile, a TVK source confirmed that Vijay has been advised by police not to visit the injured at the hospital due to ongoing law and order concerns.

