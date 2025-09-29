Karur stampede: CM Stalin forms commission to probe mishap; NDA delegation to visit incident site The Tamil Nadu CM said action against those responsible will be taken after the commission’s probe. He also said rules will be formulated on public gatherings at such events after holding consultations with all political parties.

Karur:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has formed an inquiry commission under the leadership of former Chief Justice Aruna Jagatheesan to probe Karur stampede, which resulted in the death of 41 people. Expressing his anguish over the tragedy, Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh in compensation for each grieving family.

“We have lost 41 lives, including children and women. We have announced Rs. 10 lakh in compensation for each bereaved family, and the amount has been disbursed immediately. The government is also providing complete medical treatment to those who were injured and are recovering under our supervision. To investigate the real and complete cause of the incident, a one-person inquiry commission has been constituted under the leadership of former Chief Justice Aruna Jagatheesan,” he said in a video address.

Stalin assures action

The Tamil Nadu CM said action against those responsible will be taken after the commission’s probe. He also said rules will be formulated on public gatherings at such events after holding consultations with all political parties.

“I assure you that the government will take all further action based on the commission’s report. No political party leader would ever wish for their followers or innocent civilians to die. When political parties and public organisations conduct such events, it is the duty of all of us to establish rules on how to act responsibly in the future. Accordingly, after receiving the Justice Commission’s report, I assure you that I will consult with all political parties and public organisations to formulate such rules and regulations,” he said.

Stalin has also urged people to stop spreading rumours about the incident.

"Do not spread disinformation and rumours on social media regarding the tragedy that occurred in Karur. Everyone must behave responsibly," he added.

NDA delegation to visit incident site

Meanwhile, an NDA delegation, led by Mathura MP Hema Malini, will visit the incident site to ascertain the cause of the incident. The delegation members will also meet the affected families and submit a report to BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

About the incident

A tragic stampede occurred in Tamil Nadu’s Karur on Sunday during actor-politician Vijay's rally. Even as Vijay was addressing the massive gathering from atop his campaign vehicle, he halted his speech mid-way when many workers raised alarm after noticing that people were fainting and falling down.