Karur stampede: Death count rises to 41; Rahul Gandhi speaks to Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, TVK chief Vijay

The death count in the September 27 stampede at actor-politician Vijay-led rally in Karur in western Tamil Nadu climbed to 41 on Monday after a woman undergoing treatment at a hospital succumbed to her injuries. 65-year-old Suguna, a resident of Karur district who had been on ventilator support in the intensive care unit, passed away after failing to respond to treatment.

The 41 deceased comprise 18 women, 13 men, five girls, and five boys. Of the total casualties, 34 were from Karur district, 2 people each from Erode, Tiruppur, and Dindigul districts, and 1 person from Salem. The youngest victim was a 2-year-old boy. A 28-year-old woman and her two daughters, both aged less than 10; a 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman who were set to get married soon were among the victims.

Rahul Gandhi speaks with CM Stalin, Vijay

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the phone to enquire about the Karur stampede and also called TVK party president Vijay to convey his condolences over the death of his supporters in the incident, party sources said on Monday.

Stalin acknowledged Gandhi's call in a post on X. "Thank you, my dear brother Rahul Gandhi, for reaching out to me over the phone, conveying your heartfelt concern over the tragic incident in Karur, and sincerely enquiring about the measures taken to save the precious lives of those under treatment," Stalin said.

Meanwhile, Karur police booked a case under provisions including negligence, against TVK office-bearers, while forensic experts commenced a probe and covered spots like a sewer where a couple of bodies were allegedly found. Traders, shops, and commercial establishments in Karur closed their shutters as a mark of respect to the deceased.

According to officials, the stampede broke out around 7.30 pm, just as Vijay was addressing his supporters who had gathered at the venue in Karur, about 400 km from Chennai, in huge numbers since the afternoon. They had been waiting for hours to get a glimpse of the TVK leader, also a top movie star. Vijay, who was addressing the massive gathering from atop his campaign vehicle, halted his speech mid-way when many workers raised an alarm after noticing that people were fainting and falling.

The massive crowd reportedly turned chaotic, triggering panic. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Sources had said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.

Meanwhile, the actor-politician Vijay said he is deeply anguished over the incident and said, "It is not a huge amount for the loss you have suffered. I know your loss cannot be replaced. It is an irreparable loss. However, it is my duty to stand next to you in this hour and share your grief," he said.

He also announced financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh to the injured in the unfortunate stampede.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that the families of the 39 people who died in the Karur stampede would receive two lakh rupees each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. PM Modi also announced an amount of Rs 50,000 each for the people injured in the tragic incident.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for each person undergoing treatment.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee announced Rs 1 crore to the families of the dead and the BJP announced Rs 1 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

