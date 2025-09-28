Vijay receives bomb threat day after Karur stampede; security tightened at TVK chief's Chennai residence Karur stampede: Security was tightened at TVK chief Vijay's residence in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This comes a day after the stampede at his rally in Karur in which 40 people were killed.

Chennai:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday received a bomb following which security was beefed up at his residence in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The development comes a day after a deadly stampede at his rally in Karur that claimed the lives of 40 people -- 10 children, 17 women and 13 men.

Following the incident, the actor-turned-politician said his heart was 'shattered' by the incident. In an X (previously Twitter) post, the 51-year-old said paid homage to those who lost their lives and also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured. "My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express," he posted.

Vijay has also announced that he will provide Rs 20 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in the stampede. Besides, Rs 2 lakh each would also be given to the injured, he said.

Vijay's party has also moved to the Madras High Court and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or an independent probe into the stampede.

Vijay's party flouted rules

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu ADGP (Law and Order) S Davidson Devasirvatham said around 500 police personnel were deployed for Vijay's rally, adding that no stone pelting was reported. However, the TVK flouted the rules, he pointed out.

"In the first petition presented by the TVK on September 23, they asked for the Lighthouse-Roundabout junction for their leader to deliver the address. But, it was rejected as it is a high risk place and if there is a dense crowd, it will be difficult to conduct a meeting," Devasirvatham said at a press conference.

"As per preliminary investigation, large number of people were arriving at the venue at 12 noon without having breakfast and they did not have lunch as well. No food or water was supplied to them by the organisers," he noted.