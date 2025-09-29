Karur stampede: Madras High Court to hear today Vijay's TVK's plea seeking CBI probe Karur stampede: At least 41 people, including 18 women and 10 children, died in a stampede that broke out during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on September 27.

Chennai:

The Madras High Court will hear today the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) plea seeking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the September 27 stampede in the actor-politician Vijay's political rally that left 41 dead and over 60 injured.

Advocates led by S Arivazhagan on Sunday made a mention before Justice M Dhandapani. The judge asked the advocates to file a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, and it will be taken up for hearing on Monday at 2.

Karur stampede victim moves HC against TVK

Meanwhile, a man injured in the stampede also moved the Madras High Court with a plea to restrain Tamil Nadu Police from granting permission to conduct any further public rallies by Vijay and TVK until accountability is fixed and safety protocols are ensured. The victim pleaded with the High Court for a direction to the DGP from granting permission to conduct any further public meetings, rallies or political gatherings by TVK and its leader Vijay till such time.

In his petition, Senthilkannan submitted that the tragedy was not a mere accident but the direct result of reckless planning, gross mismanagement, and complete disregard for the safety of the public.

He said the right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India was sacrosanct and cannot be endangered by the unregulated conduct of political rallies. While Article 19(1)(b) confers the right to assemble, the Constitution itself permits reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order, morality, and safety.

The Karur incident was a stark reminder that the unregulated exercise of this right can have catastrophic consequences, resulting in loss of life and serious injuries, he submitted.

The State has a positive obligation to protect citizens from such dangers by enforcing adequate preventive measures and by refusing permissions for such rallies where there was a clear risk to life and public order.

Vijay received bomb threat

Vijay on Sunday received a bomb, following which security was beefed up at his residence in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The development comes a day after a deadly stampede at his rally in Karur that claimed the lives of 41 people -- 10 children, 18 women and 13 men.

Following the incident, the actor-turned-politician said his heart was 'shattered' by the incident. In an X (previously Twitter) post, the 51-year-old said paid homage to those who lost their lives and also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured. "My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express," he posted.

Vijay has also announced that he will provide Rs 20 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in the stampede. Besides, Rs 2 lakh each would also be given to the injured, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

