DMK-Congress to sweep Tamil Nadu again, AIADMK distant second: India TV-CNX Poll

Image Source : PTI MK Stalin-led DMK is expected to get 31 per cent of the votes in Tamil Nadu.

India TV CNX Poll: With a few months left for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, political parties have sounded bugle to lure voters. Ahead of the Assembly elections in five key states, which are slated for later this year, parties like the BJP and Congress have intensified campaigning aiming at the 2024 elections too. Meanwhile, India TV along with CNX on Thursday conducted an opinion poll to predict the mood of voters across India. According to the poll, the DMK-Congress alliance is all set to sweep Tamil Nadu again.

As per the opinion poll conducted by India TV-CNX, MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is expected to get 31 per cent of the votes in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) may get 25 per cent of the votes. The poll indicated that the Stalin-led party would outsmart Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK in the 2024 elections.

With this, the Congress is expected to get 11 per cent of votes in Tamil Nadu. However, PM Modi-led BJP is expected to face a hard time in the state as it may get just seven per cent of votes.

The poll predicted 21 Lok Sabha seats for the DMK in the state, meanwhile, the AIADMK is likely to get six seats. The Congress party is expected to win seven Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, the BJP may not open its account in the state. The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) is expected to win a seat in the state. The remaining four seats are likely to go with other parties.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the DMK-Congress-Left alliance swept the state and won 38 seats. The AIADMK along with the BJP and the PMK won a single seat in Tamil Nadu. However, the AIADMK recently decided to end its ties with the saffron party.